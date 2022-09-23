John Lennon

Close your eyes, -kapa gözlerini Have no fear, -korkma The monsters gone, -canavarlar gitti He's on the run and your daddy's here, -o kaçmakta ve babam burada *** Beautiful, -güzel Beautiful, beautiful, -güzel, güzel Beautiful Boy, -güzel oğlan *** Before you go to sleep, -yatmaya gitmeden önce Say a little prayer, -biraz dua et Every day in every way, -her gün her şekilde It's getting better and better, -daha iyiye gidiyor *** Beautiful, -güzel Beautiful, beautiful, -güzel, güzel Beautiful Boy, -güzel oğlan *** Out on the ocean sailing away, -okyanusta uzaklara yelken açıyor I can hardly wait, -zor bekleyebiliyorum To see you to come of age, -büyümeni görmek için But I guess we'll both, -ama sanırım ikimizde Just have to be patient, -sabırlı olmalıyız Yes it's a long way to go, -evet gidilecek uzun bir yol var But in the meantime, -ama bu arada *** Before you cross the street, -sokağın karşısına geşmeden önce Take my hand, -elimi tut Life is just what happens to you, -hayat sana olanlardan ibaret While your busy making other plans, -sen başka planlarla meşgulken *** Beautiful, -güzel Beautiful, beautiful, -güzel, güzel Beautiful Boy, -güzel oğlan Darling, -sevgili Darling, -sevgili Darling Sean. -sevgili Sean.