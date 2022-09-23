John Lennon

Close your eyes,
-kapa gözlerini
Have no fear,
-korkma
The monsters gone,
-canavarlar gitti
He's on the run and your daddy's here,
-o kaçmakta ve babam burada
***
Beautiful,
-güzel
Beautiful, beautiful,
-güzel, güzel
Beautiful Boy,
-güzel oğlan
***
Before you go to sleep,
-yatmaya gitmeden önce
Say a little prayer,
-biraz dua et
Every day in every way,
-her gün her şekilde
It's getting better and better,
-daha iyiye gidiyor
***
Beautiful,
-güzel
Beautiful, beautiful,
-güzel, güzel
Beautiful Boy,
-güzel oğlan
***
Out on the ocean sailing away,
-okyanusta uzaklara yelken açıyor
I can hardly wait,
-zor bekleyebiliyorum
To see you to come of age,
-büyümeni görmek için
But I guess we'll both,
-ama sanırım ikimizde
Just have to be patient,
-sabırlı olmalıyız
Yes it's a long way to go,
-evet gidilecek uzun bir yol var
But in the meantime,
-ama bu arada
***
Before you cross the street,
-sokağın karşısına geşmeden önce
Take my hand,
-elimi tut
Life is just what happens to you,
-hayat sana olanlardan ibaret
While your busy making other plans,
-sen başka planlarla meşgulken
***
Beautiful,
-güzel
Beautiful, beautiful,
-güzel, güzel
Beautiful Boy,
-güzel oğlan
Darling,
-sevgili
Darling,
-sevgili
Darling Sean.
-sevgili Sean.