John Travolta

Summer loving had me a blast
Summer loving happened so fast
I met a girl crazy for me
Met a boy cute as can be
Summer days drifting away
To-ah! Oh, the summer nights
Well-a, well-a, well-a, huh
Tell me more, tell me more
Did you get very far?
Tell me more, tell me more
Like does he have a car?
Uh huh (doo doo)
Uh huh (doo doo)
Uh huh (doo doo doo doo doo)
She swam by me, she got a cramp
He ran by me, got my suit damp
I saved her life, she nearly drowned
He showed off, splashing around
Summer sun, something's begun
But ah! Oh, the summer nights
Well-a, well-a, well-a, huh
Tell me more, tell me more
Was it love at first sight?
Tell me more, tell me more
Did she put a fight?
Dow, doobie do, doobie do
Doobie, doobie, doobie
Dow, doobie do, doobie do
Doobie, doobie, doobie, dow
Took her bowling in the Arcade
We went strolling, drank lemonade
We made out under the dock
We stayed up 'til ten o'clock
Summer fling, don't mean a thing
But ah! Oh, the summer nights
Whoa, whoa, whoa
Tell me more, tell me more
But you don't gotta brag
Tell me more, tell me more
'Cause he sounds like a drag
Shoo bop bop, shoo bop bop
Shoo bop bop, shoo bop bop
Shoo bop bop, shoo bop bop
Shoo bop bop, yeah!
He got friendly, holding my hand
Well, she got friendly down in the sand
He was sweet, just turned eighteen
Well, she was good, you know what I mean
Summer heat, boy and girl meet
But ah! Oh, the summer nights
Whoa, whoa, whoa
Tell me more, tell me more
How much dough did he spend?
Tell me more, tell me more
Could she get me a friend?
It turned colder, that's where it ends
So I told her we'd still be friends
Then we made our true love vow
Wonder what she's doing now
Summer dreams ripped at the seams
But, oh
Those summer
Nights!
(Tell me more, tell me more, more, more)