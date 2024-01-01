John Travolta

I got chills, they're multiplying And I'm losing control 'Cause the power you're supplying It's electrifying! You better shape up (do-do-do) 'Cause I need a man (do-do-do) And my heart is set on you (and my heart is set on you) You better shape up (do-do-do) You better understand (do-do-do) To my heart I must be true Nothin' left, nothin' left for me to do (ooh) You're the one that I want (you are the one I want) Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey The one that I want (you are the one I want) Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey The one that I want (you are the one I want) Ooh, ooh, ooh The one I need (the one I need) Oh, yes, indeed (yes, indeed) If you're filled with affection You're too shy to convey Meditate in my direction Feel your way I better shape up 'Cause you need a man, I need a man Who can keep me satisfied I better shape up (do-do-do) If I'm gonna prove, you better prove That my faith is justified, are you sure? Yes, I'm sure down deep inside You're the one that I want (you are the one I want) Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey The one that I want (you are the one I want) Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey The one that I want (you are the one I want) Ooh, ooh, ooh The one I need (the one I need) Oh, yes, indeed (oh, yes, indeed) You're the one that I want (you are the one I want) Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey The one that I want (you are the one I want) Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey The one that I want (you are the one I want) Ooh, ooh, ooh The one I need (the one I need) Oh, yes, indeed (yes, indeed), ooh-ooh! You're the one that I want (you are the one I want) Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey The one that I want (you are the one I want) Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey The one that I want (you are the one I want) Ooh, ooh, ooh The one I need (the one I need) Oh, yes, indeed (oh, yes, indeed) You're the one that I want (you are the one I want) Ooh, ooh, ooh...