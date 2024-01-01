John Travolta

I got chills, they're multiplying
And I'm losing control
'Cause the power you're supplying
It's electrifying!
You better shape up (do-do-do)
'Cause I need a man (do-do-do)
And my heart is set on you (and my heart is set on you)
You better shape up (do-do-do)
You better understand (do-do-do)
To my heart I must be true
Nothin' left, nothin' left for me to do (ooh)
You're the one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
The one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
The one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh
The one I need (the one I need)
Oh, yes, indeed (yes, indeed)
If you're filled with affection
You're too shy to convey
Meditate in my direction
Feel your way
I better shape up
'Cause you need a man, I need a man
Who can keep me satisfied
I better shape up (do-do-do)
If I'm gonna prove, you better prove
That my faith is justified, are you sure?
Yes, I'm sure down deep inside
You're the one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
The one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
The one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh
The one I need (the one I need)
Oh, yes, indeed (oh, yes, indeed)
You're the one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
The one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
The one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh
The one I need (the one I need)
Oh, yes, indeed (yes, indeed), ooh-ooh!
You're the one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
The one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
The one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh
The one I need (the one I need)
Oh, yes, indeed (oh, yes, indeed)
You're the one that I want (you are the one I want)
Ooh, ooh, ooh...