Johnny Mathis

A ray of hope flickers in the sky A tiny star lights up way up high All across the land, dawns a brand new morn This comes to pass when a child is born *** A silent wish sails the seven seas The winds of change whisper in the trees And the walls of doubt crumble, tossed and torn This comes to pass when a child is born *** A rosy hue settles all around You've got to feel you're on solid ground For a spell or two, no one seems forlorn This comes to pass when a child is born *** And all of this happens because the world is waiting Waiting for one child Black, white, yellow, no one knows But a child that will grow up and turn tears to laughter Hate to love, war to peace and everyone to everyone's neighbour And misery and suffering will be words to be forgotten forever *** It's all a dream, an illusion now It must come true, sometime soon somehow All across the land, dawns a brand new morn This comes to pass when a child is born