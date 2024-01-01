When a Child Is Born Şarkı Sözleri
Johnny Mathis When a Child Is Born şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Johnny Mathis When a Child Is Born şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan When a Child Is Born sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Johnny Mathis
When a Child Is Born
Tüm Şarkıları
-
A ray of hope flickers in the sky
A tiny star lights up way up high
All across the land, dawns a brand new morn
This comes to pass when a child is born
***
A silent wish sails the seven seas
The winds of change whisper in the trees
And the walls of doubt crumble, tossed and torn
This comes to pass when a child is born
***
A rosy hue settles all around
You've got to feel you're on solid ground
For a spell or two, no one seems forlorn
This comes to pass when a child is born
***
And all of this happens because the world is waiting
Waiting for one child
Black, white, yellow, no one knows
But a child that will grow up and turn tears to laughter
Hate to love, war to peace and everyone to everyone's neighbour
And misery and suffering will be words to be forgotten forever
***
It's all a dream, an illusion now
It must come true, sometime soon somehow
All across the land, dawns a brand new morn
This comes to pass when a child is born