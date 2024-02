Jonah Taylor

You didn't use to live across town You didn't use to work so late Every time I see you around I didn't think it'd feel this way *** And I-I-I-I-I I don't like to run my mouth But I got nowhere else to run right now, and You-u-u-u-u, probably didn't care at all *** Honestly it's not my fault you live in Seattle Not my fault the rain comes down Not my fault we only talk when you're in town I told you I could move to Seattle I don't even mind the rain You said I'd care for you but don't get carried away I'd care for you but don't get carried away *** We want what we can't have And cry cause we cant laugh But we tried our hardest A phone call when I feel bad Hang up and I'm still sad But call back regardless *** And I-I-I-I-I I don't like to run my mouth But I got nowhere else to run right now, and You-u-u-u-u, Probably didn't care at all *** Honestly it's not my fault you live in Seattle It's not my fault the rain comes down It's not my fault we only talk when you're in town I told you I could move to Seattle I don't even mind the rain You said I'd care for you but don't get carried away I'd care for you but don't get carried away *** Honestly it's not my fault you live in Seattle It's not my fault the rain comes down It's not my fault we only talk when you're in town I told you I could move to Seattle I don't even mind the rain You said I'd care for you but don't get carried away I'd care for you but don't get carried away