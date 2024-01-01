Jose Mari Chan

Sing a song and light up the lights We need to make this Christmas bright Hang your favorite dream on a star Wish upon it Christmas night Sing about the better things, The friends we have, the joy they dream Hang a dream upon a star and wish it Christmas night Peace on earth we dream for the world Time to love and time to share We can wish for love in the world Time to give and time to care On this day is born the child Jesus Prince of Peace Hear him whisper in your heart let all hatred cease His star will brighten the darkest light to light your way if you believe The love you seek will be in your heart, ask and you'll receive On this day will rise the morning sun All the bells will ring (ding dong ding dong) Hope is born for peace throughout our land Let Earth and heaven sing Sing a song and light up the lights We need to make this Christmas bright Hang your favorite dream on a star Wish upon it Christmas night Sing about the better things, The friends we have, the joy they dream Hang a dream upon a star and wish it Christmas night Peace on earth we dream for the world Time to love and time to share We can wish for love in the world Time to give and time to care Sing about the better things The friends we have the happiness they give Sing a song of dreams come true and bless the new year, too. Lalalala... Sing a song and light up the lights We need to make this Christmas bright Hang your favorite dream on a star Wish upon it Christmas night Sing about the better things, The friends we have, the joy they dream Hang a dream upon a star and wish it Christmas night Peace on earth we dream for the world Time to love and time to share We can wish for love in the world Time to give and time to care