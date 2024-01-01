A wish on Christmas night Şarkı Sözleri
Jose Mari Chan
A wish on Christmas night
Sing a song and light up the lights
We need to make this Christmas bright
Hang your favorite dream on a star
Wish upon it Christmas night
Sing about the better things,
The friends we have, the joy they dream
Hang a dream upon a star and wish it Christmas night
Peace on earth we dream for the world
Time to love and time to share
We can wish for love in the world
Time to give and time to care
On this day is born the child Jesus Prince of Peace
Hear him whisper in your heart let all hatred cease
His star will brighten the darkest light to light your way if you believe
The love you seek will be in your heart, ask and you'll receive
On this day will rise the morning sun
All the bells will ring (ding dong ding dong)
Hope is born for peace throughout our land
Let Earth and heaven sing
Sing a song and light up the lights
We need to make this Christmas bright
Hang your favorite dream on a star
Wish upon it Christmas night
Sing about the better things,
The friends we have, the joy they dream
Hang a dream upon a star and wish it Christmas night
Peace on earth we dream for the world
Time to love and time to share
We can wish for love in the world
Time to give and time to care
Sing about the better things
The friends we have the happiness they give
Sing a song of dreams come true and bless the new year, too.
Lalalala...
Sing a song and light up the lights
We need to make this Christmas bright
Hang your favorite dream on a star
Wish upon it Christmas night
Sing about the better things,
The friends we have, the joy they dream
Hang a dream upon a star and wish it Christmas night
Peace on earth we dream for the world
Time to love and time to share
We can wish for love in the world
Time to give and time to care