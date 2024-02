I used to believe We were burnin' on the edge of somethin' beautiful (Somethin' beautiful) Somethin' beautiful (Somethin' beautiful) Sellin' a dream Smoke and mirrors keep us waitin' on a miracle (Oh) On a miracle (Oh) *** Say, go through the darkest of days Heaven's a heartbreak away Never let you go, never let me down Oh, it's been a hell of a ride Driving the edge of a knife Never let you go, never let me down *** Don't you give up, nah-nah-nah I won't give up, nah-nah-nah Let me love you Let me love you Don't you give up, nah-nah-nah I won't give up, nah-nah-nah Let me love you Let me love you Oh, no, no, no, no, no Oh, no, no, no, no *** (Oh-oh) (Oh-oh) (Oh-oh-oh) *** Don't fall asleep (Ooh) At the wheel, we've got a million miles ahead of us Miles ahead of us All that we need (Oh) Is a rude awakening to know we're good enough (Yeah) Know we're good enough *** Say, go through the darkest of days Heaven's a heartbreak away Never let you go, never let me down Oh it's been a hell of a ride Driving the edge of a knife Never let you go, never let me down *** [Chorus: Justin Bieber] Don't you give up, nah-nah-nah I won't give up, nah-nah-nah Let me love you Let me love you Don't you give up, nah-nah-nah I won't give up, nah-nah-nah Let me love you Let me love you Oh, no, no, no, no, no Oh, no, no, no, no *** [Drop: DJ Snake] (Oh-oh) (Oh-oh) (Oh-oh-oh) *** [Bridge: Justin Bieber] Never let you go, never let you go, go Never let you go, never let you go, go Never let you go, woah No, never let you go, woo Never let you go, never let you go, go Never let you go, never let you go, go Oh, no, no, no, no Never let you go, yeah, yeah No, never let you go *** [Chorus: Justin Bieber] Don't you give up, nah-nah-nah I won't give up, nah-nah-nah Let me love you Let me love you Don't you give up, nah-nah-nah I won't give up, nah-nah-nah Let me love you Let me love you