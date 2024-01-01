Justin Bieber

Mistletoe Şarkı Sözleri
Let’s go…
***
It’s the most beautiful time of the year,
Lights fill the streets spreading so much cheer
I should be playing in the winter snow
But I’m-a be under the mistletoe
***
I don’t wanna miss out on the holiday
But I can’t stop staring at your face
I should be playing in the winter snow
But I’m-a be under the mistletoe
***
Chorus
(With you,) Shawty with you,
(With you,) Shawty with you,
(With you,) under the mistletoe
***
Everyone’s gathering around the fire
Chestnuts roasting like a hot July
I should be chilling with my folks, I know,
But I’m-a be under the mistletoe.
***
Word on the streets Santa’s coming tonight
Reindeer flying thru the sky so high
I should be making a list, I know
But I’m-a be under the mistletoe
***
Chorus (2X)
***
Hey love, the Wise Men followed a star
The way I followed my heart
And it led me to a miracle
***
Hey, love, don’t you buy me nothing
‘Cause I am feeling one thing
Your lips on my lips
That’s a Merry, Merry Christmas
***
It’s the most beautiful time of the year
Lights fill the streets spreading so much cheer
I should be playing in the winter snow
But I’m-a be under the mistletoe
***
I don’t wanna miss out on the holiday
But I can’t stop staring at your face
I should be playing in the winter snow
But I’m-a be under the mistletoe
***
Chorus (2X)
***
Kiss me underneath the mistletoe
Show me, baby, that you love me so
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
***
Kiss me underneath the mistletoe
Show me, baby, that you love me so
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh