Justin Bieber

Let’s go… *** It’s the most beautiful time of the year, Lights fill the streets spreading so much cheer I should be playing in the winter snow But I’m-a be under the mistletoe *** I don’t wanna miss out on the holiday But I can’t stop staring at your face I should be playing in the winter snow But I’m-a be under the mistletoe *** Chorus (With you,) Shawty with you, (With you,) Shawty with you, (With you,) under the mistletoe *** Everyone’s gathering around the fire Chestnuts roasting like a hot July I should be chilling with my folks, I know, But I’m-a be under the mistletoe. *** Word on the streets Santa’s coming tonight Reindeer flying thru the sky so high I should be making a list, I know But I’m-a be under the mistletoe *** Chorus (2X) *** Hey love, the Wise Men followed a star The way I followed my heart And it led me to a miracle *** Hey, love, don’t you buy me nothing ‘Cause I am feeling one thing Your lips on my lips That’s a Merry, Merry Christmas *** It’s the most beautiful time of the year Lights fill the streets spreading so much cheer I should be playing in the winter snow But I’m-a be under the mistletoe *** I don’t wanna miss out on the holiday But I can’t stop staring at your face I should be playing in the winter snow But I’m-a be under the mistletoe *** Chorus (2X) *** Kiss me underneath the mistletoe Show me, baby, that you love me so Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh *** Kiss me underneath the mistletoe Show me, baby, that you love me so Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh