Justin Bieber

Oh no, oh no, oh Oh hayır, oh hayır, oh They say that hate has been sent Nefretin gönderildiğini söylüyorlar So let loose the talk of love Öyleyse sevgiden konuşmaya izin ver Before they outlaw the kiss Onlar öpmeyi yasadışı ilan etmeden önce Baby give me one last hug (last hug, last hug) bebeğim son bir kez sarıl bana *** Theres a dream that Ive been chasing Takip ettiğim bir rüya var Want so badly for it to be reality Gerçek olmasını çok istiyorum And when you hold my hand then I understand Ve sen elimi tuttuğunda, ben That its meant to be öyle olması gerektiğini anlıyorum *** Cause baby when youre with me Çünkü bebeğim sen benimleyken Its an angel came by (oh) Bir melek elde etmiş ve And took me to heaven Ve beni cennete götürmüş gibi oluyor ( you took me to heaven, girl) (Beni cennete götürmüşsün gibi, güzelim) Cause when I stare in your eyes çünkü gözlerine baktığımda It couldnt be better Daha iyi olamazdı (I dont want you to go, oh no, so) (gitmeni istemem, oh hayır) *** Let the music blast Bırak müzik patlasın We gon do our dance Biz dansımızı edelim Bring the doubters on Şüphelere sebep ol They dont matter at all Hiç sorun olmazlar Cause this lifes too long Çünkü bu hayat çok uzun And this loves too strong Ve bu aşk çok güçlü So baby, know for sure Öyleyse bebeğim, That Ill never let you go Gitmene izin vermeyeceğimi adın gibi bil *** I got my favorite girl Gözde kızıma sahibim Not feeling no pain, no fear Acı ve korku hissetmiyorum Dont have a care in the world Dünyada dikkat edecek bir şey yok Why would I when you are here? Sen buradayken ben neden Theres a moment Ive been chasing Takip ettiğim bir dakika var And I finally caught it out on this floor (this floor, this floor) ve sonunda bu katta onu meydana çıkardım *** Baby, theres no hestitation Bebeğim tereddüt yok No reservation Çekince yok By taking a chancemore Tehye atılmak ve fazlası için *** Oh no, because Oh hayır, çünkü Its an angel came by (oh) Bir melek elde etmiş ve And took me to heaven Ve beni cennete götürmüş gibi oluyor ( you took me to heaven, girl) (Beni cennete götürmüşsün gibi, güzelim) Cause when I stare in your eyes çünkü gözlerine baktığımda It couldnt be better Daha iyi olamazdı (I dont want you to go, oh no, so) (gitmeni istemem, oh hayır) *** Let the music blast Bırak müzik patlasın We gon do our dance Biz dansımızı edelim Bring the doubters on Şüphelere sebep ol They dont matter at all Hiç sorun olmazlar Cause this lifes too long Çünkü bu hayat çok uzun And this loves too strong Ve bu aşk çok güçlü So baby, know for sure Öyleyse bebeğim, That Ill never let you go Gitmene izin vermeyeceğimi adın gibi bil *** Its an angel came by (oh) Bir melek elde etmiş ve And took me to heaven Ve beni cennete götürmüş gibi oluyor ( you took me to heaven, girl) (Beni cennete götürmüşsün gibi, güzelim) Cause when I stare in your eyes çünkü gözlerine baktığımda It couldnt be better Daha iyi olamazdı (I dont want you to go, oh no, so) (gitmeni istemem, oh hayır) *** Take my hand (take my hand) Elimi tut Lets just dance (lets just dance) Hadi sadece dans edelim Watch my feet (watch my feet) Ayaklarımı izle Follow me (follow me) Beni takip et Dont be scared (dont be scared) Korkma Girl, Im here (girl Im here) Buradayım güzelim If you didnt know, (if you didnt know) this is love bunun aşk olduğunu bilmiyorsan (bilmiyorsan) *** Let the music blast Bırak müzik patlasın We gon do our dance Biz dansımızı edelim Bring the doubters on Şüphelere sebep ol They dont matter at all Hiç sorun olmazlar Cause this lifes too long Çünkü bu hayat çok uzun And this loves too strong Ve bu aşk çok güçlü So baby, know for sure Öyleyse bebeğim, That Ill never let you go Gitmene izin vermeyeceğimi adın gibi bil *** So dont fear Öyleyse korkma Dont you worry bout a thing Bir şey için endişelenmiyor musun I am here, right here Ben buradayım, tam burada (Ill never let you go) (Gitmene asla izin vermem) Dont shed a tear Gözyaşı dökme Whenever you need me Ill be here Bana her ihtiyaç duyduğunda burada olacağım Ill never let you go Gitmene izin vermeyeceğimi adın gibi bil *** Oh no, oh no, oh Oh hayır, oh hayır, oh Ill never let you go Gitmene izin vermeyeceğim Oh no, oh no, oh Oh hayır, oh hayır, oh Ill never let you go Gitmene izin vermeyeceğim