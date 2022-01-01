Justin Bieber

Oh no, oh no, oh
Oh hayır, oh hayır, oh
They say that hate has been sent
Nefretin gönderildiğini söylüyorlar
So let loose the talk of love
Öyleyse sevgiden konuşmaya izin ver
Before they outlaw the kiss
Onlar öpmeyi yasadışı ilan etmeden önce
Baby give me one last hug (last hug, last hug)
bebeğim son bir kez sarıl bana
***
Theres a dream that Ive been chasing
Takip ettiğim bir rüya var
Want so badly for it to be reality
Gerçek olmasını çok istiyorum
And when you hold my hand then I understand
Ve sen elimi tuttuğunda, ben
That its meant to be
öyle olması gerektiğini anlıyorum
***
Cause baby when youre with me
Çünkü bebeğim sen benimleyken
Its an angel came by (oh)
Bir melek elde etmiş ve
And took me to heaven
Ve beni cennete götürmüş gibi oluyor
( you took me to heaven, girl)
(Beni cennete götürmüşsün gibi, güzelim)
Cause when I stare in your eyes
çünkü gözlerine baktığımda
It couldnt be better
Daha iyi olamazdı
(I dont want you to go, oh no, so)
(gitmeni istemem, oh hayır)
***
Let the music blast
Bırak müzik patlasın
We gon do our dance
Biz dansımızı edelim
Bring the doubters on
Şüphelere sebep ol
They dont matter at all
Hiç sorun olmazlar
Cause this lifes too long
Çünkü bu hayat çok uzun
And this loves too strong
Ve bu aşk çok güçlü
So baby, know for sure
Öyleyse bebeğim,
That Ill never let you go
Gitmene izin vermeyeceğimi adın gibi bil
***
I got my favorite girl
Gözde kızıma sahibim
Not feeling no pain, no fear
Acı ve korku hissetmiyorum
Dont have a care in the world
Dünyada dikkat edecek bir şey yok
Why would I when you are here?
Sen buradayken ben neden
Theres a moment Ive been chasing
Takip ettiğim bir dakika var
And I finally caught it out on this floor (this floor, this floor)
ve sonunda bu katta onu meydana çıkardım
***
Baby, theres no hestitation
Bebeğim tereddüt yok
No reservation
Çekince yok
By taking a chancemore
Tehye atılmak ve fazlası için
***
Oh no, because
Oh hayır, çünkü
Its an angel came by (oh)
Bir melek elde etmiş ve
And took me to heaven
Ve beni cennete götürmüş gibi oluyor
( you took me to heaven, girl)
(Beni cennete götürmüşsün gibi, güzelim)
Cause when I stare in your eyes
çünkü gözlerine baktığımda
It couldnt be better
Daha iyi olamazdı
(I dont want you to go, oh no, so)
(gitmeni istemem, oh hayır)
***
Let the music blast
Bırak müzik patlasın
We gon do our dance
Biz dansımızı edelim
Bring the doubters on
Şüphelere sebep ol
They dont matter at all
Hiç sorun olmazlar
Cause this lifes too long
Çünkü bu hayat çok uzun
And this loves too strong
Ve bu aşk çok güçlü
So baby, know for sure
Öyleyse bebeğim,
That Ill never let you go
Gitmene izin vermeyeceğimi adın gibi bil
***
Its an angel came by (oh)
Bir melek elde etmiş ve
And took me to heaven
Ve beni cennete götürmüş gibi oluyor
( you took me to heaven, girl)
(Beni cennete götürmüşsün gibi, güzelim)
Cause when I stare in your eyes
çünkü gözlerine baktığımda
It couldnt be better
Daha iyi olamazdı
(I dont want you to go, oh no, so)
(gitmeni istemem, oh hayır)
***
Take my hand (take my hand)
Elimi tut
Lets just dance (lets just dance)
Hadi sadece dans edelim
Watch my feet (watch my feet)
Ayaklarımı izle
Follow me (follow me)
Beni takip et
Dont be scared (dont be scared)
Korkma
Girl, Im here (girl Im here)
Buradayım güzelim
If you didnt know, (if you didnt know) this is love
bunun aşk olduğunu bilmiyorsan (bilmiyorsan)
***
Let the music blast
Bırak müzik patlasın
We gon do our dance
Biz dansımızı edelim
Bring the doubters on
Şüphelere sebep ol
They dont matter at all
Hiç sorun olmazlar
Cause this lifes too long
Çünkü bu hayat çok uzun
And this loves too strong
Ve bu aşk çok güçlü
So baby, know for sure
Öyleyse bebeğim,
That Ill never let you go
Gitmene izin vermeyeceğimi adın gibi bil
***
So dont fear
Öyleyse korkma
Dont you worry bout a thing
Bir şey için endişelenmiyor musun
I am here, right here
Ben buradayım, tam burada
(Ill never let you go)
(Gitmene asla izin vermem)
Dont shed a tear
Gözyaşı dökme
Whenever you need me Ill be here
Bana her ihtiyaç duyduğunda burada olacağım
Ill never let you go
Gitmene izin vermeyeceğimi adın gibi bil
***
Oh no, oh no, oh
Oh hayır, oh hayır, oh
Ill never let you go
Gitmene izin vermeyeceğim
Oh no, oh no, oh
Oh hayır, oh hayır, oh
Ill never let you go
Gitmene izin vermeyeceğim