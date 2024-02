Justin Bieber

What do you mean? Oh, oh When you nod your head yes, but you wanna say no What do you mean? Hey, yeah When you don't want me to move, but you tell me to go What do you mean? Oh, what do you mean? Said you're runnin' outta time, what do you mean? Oh, oh, oh, what do you mean? Better make up your mind, what do you mean? *** You're so indecisive of what I'm sayin' Tryna catch the beat, make up your heart Don't know if you're happy or complainin' Don't want for us to end, where do I start? *** First you wanna go to the left, then you wanna turn right (Right) Wanna argue all day, makin' love all night (All night) First you're up, then you’re down, and then between ('Tween) Oh, I really wanna know *** What do you mean? Oh, oh When you nod your head yes, but you wanna say no What do you mean? Hey, yeah When you don't want me to move, but you tell me to go What do you mean? Oh, what do you mean? Said you're runnin' outta time, what do you mean? Oh, oh, oh, what do you mean? Better make up your mind What do you mean? *** You're overprotective when I'm leavin' Tryna compromise, but I can’t win You wanna make a point, but you keep preachin' You had me from the start, won't let this end *** First you wanna go to the left, then you wanna turn right (Turn right) Wanna argue all day, makin' love all night (All night) First you're up, then you’re down, and then between ('Tween) Oh, I really wanna know *** What do you mean? Oh, oh (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) When you nod your head yes, but you wanna say no What do you mean? (Oh, what do you mean?) Hey, yeah When you don't want me to move, but you tell me to go What do you mean? (I wanna know, ooh) Oh, what do you mean? (Ooh) Said you're runnin' outta time, what do you mean? (Oh, baby) Oh, oh, oh, what do you mean? Better make up your mind What do you mean? (Don't be so selfish, baby, yeah, yeah) Oh, oh When you nod your head yes, but you wanna say no What do you mean? (You're so confusin', baby) Hey, yeah When you don't want me to move (Hey), but you tell me to go What do you mean? (Be more straightforward) Oh, what do you mean? (Hey, ah, ah, ah) Said you're runnin' outta time, what do you mean? (Hey, ah, ah, ah) Oh, oh, oh, what do you mean? Better make up your mind, what do you mean?