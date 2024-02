Justin Hurwitz

City of stars Are you shining just for me? City of stars There's so much that I can't see Who knows? I felt it from the first embrace I shared with you That now, our dreams They've finally come true *** City of stars Just one thing everybody wants There in the bars And through the smokescreen of the crowded restaurants It's love Yes, all we're looking for is love from someone else *** A rush, a glance A touch, a dance A look in somebody's eyes To light up the skies To open the world and send it reeling A voice that says, "I'll be here" And "you'll be alright" I don't care if I know Just where I will go 'Cause all that I need is this crazy feeling A rat-tat-tat on my heart Think I want it to stay *** City of stars Are you shining just for me? City of stars You never shined so brightly