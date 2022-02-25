Justin Timberlake

I got this feeling inside my bones
It goes electric, wavey when I turn it on
All through my city, all through my home
We’re flying up, no ceiling, when we in our zone
***
Bu his kemiklerimin içinde
O elektrikleniyor,onu açtığımda dalgalanıyor
benim şehrim boyunca, benim evim boyunca
Uçuyoruz,tavan (sınır) yok,kendi bölgemizdeyken
***
I got that sunshine in my pocket
Got that good song in my feet
I feel that hot blood in my body when it drops
I can’t take my eyes up off it, moving so phenomenally
You gon’ like the way we rock it, so don’t stop
***
Cebimde güneş ışığı var
Ayaklarımın içinde şu güzel şarkıdan var
O çaldığında şu sıcak kanı vücudumda hissediyorum
Gözlerimi ondan alamıyorum,olağanüstü hareket ediyorken
Sallayışımızı seveceksin,bu yüzden durma
Under the lights when everything goes
Nowhere to hide when I’m getting you close
When we move, well, you already know
So just imagine, just imagine, just imagine
Nothing I can see but you when you dance, dance, dance
Feeling good, good, creeping up on you
So just dance, dance, dance, come on
All those things I should do to you
But you dance, dance, dance
And ain’t nobody leaving soon, so keep dancing
***
Herşeyin devam ettiği ışıkların altında
Sana yaklaştığım anda saklanacak bir yer yok
Hareket ettiğimizde,peki,sen zaten biliyorsun
Yani sadece hayal et,sadece hayal et,sadece hayal et
Gözüm hiç bir şey görmüyor sen dans edince,dans,dans,dans
İyi hissediyorum,iyi hissediyorum,yavaşça sana yaklaşırken
Yani sadece dans et,dans et,dans et,haydi
Sana yapmış olmam gereken tüm bu şeyler
Ama sen dans et,dans et,dans et
Ve kimse de erkenden gitmiyor,yani dansa devam et
***
I can’t stop the feeling
So just dance, dance, dance
I can’t stop the feeling
So just dance, dance, dance, come on
***
Bu hissi durduramıyorum
Bu yüzden sadece dans et,dans et,dans et
Bu hissi durduramıyorum
Bu yüzden sadece dans et,dans et,dans et
***
Ooh, it’s something magical
It’s in the air, it’s in my blood, it’s rushing on
I don’t need no reason, don’t need control
I fly so high, no ceiling, when I’m in my zone
***
Ahh,bu sihirli bir şey
Havada,kanımda,oralarda aceleyle hareket ediyor
Bir nedene ihtiyacım yok,kontrole ihtiyacım yok
Yükseğe uçarım,sınır yok,kendi bölgemdeyken
***
Cause I got that sunshine in my pocket
Got that good song in my feet
I feel that hot blood in my body when it drops
I can’t take my eyes up off it, moving so phenomenally
You gon’ like the way we rock it, so don’t stop
***
Cebimde güneş ışığı var
Ayaklarımın içinde şu güzel şarkıdan var
O çaldığında şu sıcak kanı vücudumda hissediyorum
Gözlerimi ondan alamıyorum,olağanüstü hareket ediyorken
Sallayışımızı seveceksin,bu yüzden durma
***
Under the lights when everything goes
Nowhere to hide when I’m getting you close
When we move, well, you already know
So just imagine, just imagine, just imagine
Nothing I can see but you when you dance, dance, dance
Feeling good, good, creeping up on you
So just dance, dance, dance, come on
All those things I should do to you
But you dance, dance, dance
And ain’t nobody leaving soon, so keep dancing
***
Her şeyin devam ettiği ışıkların altında
Sana yaklaştığım anda saklanacak bir yer yok
Hareket ettiğimizde,peki,sen zaten biliyorsun
Yani sadece hayal et,sadece hayal et,sadece hayal et
Gözüm hiç bir şey görmüyor sen dans edince,dans,dans,dans
İyi hissediyorum,iyi hissediyorum,yavaşça sana yaklaşırken
Yani sadece dans et,dans et,dans et,haydi
Sana yapmış olmam gereken tüm bu şeyler
Ama sen dans et,dans et,dans et
Ve kimse de erkenden gitmiyor,yani dansa devam et
***
I can’t stop the feeling
So just dance, dance, dance
I can’t stop the feeling
So just dance, dance, dance
I can’t stop the feeling
So just dance, dance, dance
I can’t stop the feeling
So keep dancing, come on
***
Bu hissi durduramıyorum
Bu yüzden sadece dans et,dans et,dans et
Bu hissi durduramıyorum
Bu yüzden sadece dans et,dans et,dans et
Bu hissi durduramıyorum
Bu yüzden sadece dans et,dans et,dans et
Bu hissi durduramıyorum
Bu yüzden dansa devam et,haydi
***
I can’t stop the, I can’t stop the
I can’t stop the, I can’t stop the
I can’t stop the feeling
***
Durduramıyorum,durduramıyorum
Durduramıyorum,durduramıyorum
Bu hissi durduramıyorum
***
Nothing I can see but you when you dance, dance, dance
(I can’t stop the feeling)
Feeling good, good, creeping up on you
So just dance, dance, dance, come on
(I can’t stop the feeling)
All those things I should do to you
But you dance, dance, dance
(I can’t stop the feeling)
And ain’t nobody leaving soon, so keep dancing
***
Gözüm hiçbir şey görmüyor sen dans ettiğinde,dans,dans
(Bu hissi durduramıyorum)
İyi hissediyorum,iyi,sana yaklaşırken
Yani sadece dans et,dans et,dans et,haydi
Sana yapmam gereken bunca şey varken
Ama sen dans et,dans et,dans et
(Bu hissi durduramıyorum)
Ve kimse de erkenden gitmiyor,yani dansa devam et
***
Everybody sing
(I can’t stop the feeling)
Got this feeling in my body
(I can’t stop the feeling)
Got this feeling in my body
(I can’t stop the feeling)
Wanna see you move your body
(I can’t stop the feeling)
Got this feeling in my body
Break it down
Got this feeling in my body
Can’t stop the feeling
Got this feeling in my body, come on
***
Herkes söylesin
(Bu hissi durduramıyorum)
Bu his vücudumun içinde
(Bu hissi durduramıyorum)
Bu his vücudumun içinde
(Bu hissi durduramıyorum)
Vücudunu oynatışını görmek istiyorum
(Bu hissi durduramıyorum)
Bu his vücudumun içinde
Bu hissi durduramıyorum
Bu hissi vücudumdan atamıyorum,haydi