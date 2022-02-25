Justin Timberlake

I got this feeling inside my bones It goes electric, wavey when I turn it on All through my city, all through my home We’re flying up, no ceiling, when we in our zone *** Bu his kemiklerimin içinde O elektrikleniyor,onu açtığımda dalgalanıyor benim şehrim boyunca, benim evim boyunca Uçuyoruz,tavan (sınır) yok,kendi bölgemizdeyken *** I got that sunshine in my pocket Got that good song in my feet I feel that hot blood in my body when it drops I can’t take my eyes up off it, moving so phenomenally You gon’ like the way we rock it, so don’t stop *** Cebimde güneş ışığı var Ayaklarımın içinde şu güzel şarkıdan var O çaldığında şu sıcak kanı vücudumda hissediyorum Gözlerimi ondan alamıyorum,olağanüstü hareket ediyorken Sallayışımızı seveceksin,bu yüzden durma Under the lights when everything goes Nowhere to hide when I’m getting you close When we move, well, you already know So just imagine, just imagine, just imagine Nothing I can see but you when you dance, dance, dance Feeling good, good, creeping up on you So just dance, dance, dance, come on All those things I should do to you But you dance, dance, dance And ain’t nobody leaving soon, so keep dancing *** Herşeyin devam ettiği ışıkların altında Sana yaklaştığım anda saklanacak bir yer yok Hareket ettiğimizde,peki,sen zaten biliyorsun Yani sadece hayal et,sadece hayal et,sadece hayal et Gözüm hiç bir şey görmüyor sen dans edince,dans,dans,dans İyi hissediyorum,iyi hissediyorum,yavaşça sana yaklaşırken Yani sadece dans et,dans et,dans et,haydi Sana yapmış olmam gereken tüm bu şeyler Ama sen dans et,dans et,dans et Ve kimse de erkenden gitmiyor,yani dansa devam et *** I can’t stop the feeling So just dance, dance, dance I can’t stop the feeling So just dance, dance, dance, come on *** Bu hissi durduramıyorum Bu yüzden sadece dans et,dans et,dans et Bu hissi durduramıyorum Bu yüzden sadece dans et,dans et,dans et *** Ooh, it’s something magical It’s in the air, it’s in my blood, it’s rushing on I don’t need no reason, don’t need control I fly so high, no ceiling, when I’m in my zone *** Ahh,bu sihirli bir şey Havada,kanımda,oralarda aceleyle hareket ediyor Bir nedene ihtiyacım yok,kontrole ihtiyacım yok Yükseğe uçarım,sınır yok,kendi bölgemdeyken *** Cause I got that sunshine in my pocket Got that good song in my feet I feel that hot blood in my body when it drops I can’t take my eyes up off it, moving so phenomenally You gon’ like the way we rock it, so don’t stop *** Cebimde güneş ışığı var Ayaklarımın içinde şu güzel şarkıdan var O çaldığında şu sıcak kanı vücudumda hissediyorum Gözlerimi ondan alamıyorum,olağanüstü hareket ediyorken Sallayışımızı seveceksin,bu yüzden durma *** Under the lights when everything goes Nowhere to hide when I’m getting you close When we move, well, you already know So just imagine, just imagine, just imagine Nothing I can see but you when you dance, dance, dance Feeling good, good, creeping up on you So just dance, dance, dance, come on All those things I should do to you But you dance, dance, dance And ain’t nobody leaving soon, so keep dancing *** Her şeyin devam ettiği ışıkların altında Sana yaklaştığım anda saklanacak bir yer yok Hareket ettiğimizde,peki,sen zaten biliyorsun Yani sadece hayal et,sadece hayal et,sadece hayal et Gözüm hiç bir şey görmüyor sen dans edince,dans,dans,dans İyi hissediyorum,iyi hissediyorum,yavaşça sana yaklaşırken Yani sadece dans et,dans et,dans et,haydi Sana yapmış olmam gereken tüm bu şeyler Ama sen dans et,dans et,dans et Ve kimse de erkenden gitmiyor,yani dansa devam et *** I can’t stop the feeling So just dance, dance, dance I can’t stop the feeling So just dance, dance, dance I can’t stop the feeling So just dance, dance, dance I can’t stop the feeling So keep dancing, come on *** Bu hissi durduramıyorum Bu yüzden sadece dans et,dans et,dans et Bu hissi durduramıyorum Bu yüzden sadece dans et,dans et,dans et Bu hissi durduramıyorum Bu yüzden sadece dans et,dans et,dans et Bu hissi durduramıyorum Bu yüzden dansa devam et,haydi *** I can’t stop the, I can’t stop the I can’t stop the, I can’t stop the I can’t stop the feeling *** Durduramıyorum,durduramıyorum Durduramıyorum,durduramıyorum Bu hissi durduramıyorum *** Nothing I can see but you when you dance, dance, dance (I can’t stop the feeling) Feeling good, good, creeping up on you So just dance, dance, dance, come on (I can’t stop the feeling) All those things I should do to you But you dance, dance, dance (I can’t stop the feeling) And ain’t nobody leaving soon, so keep dancing *** Gözüm hiçbir şey görmüyor sen dans ettiğinde,dans,dans (Bu hissi durduramıyorum) İyi hissediyorum,iyi,sana yaklaşırken Yani sadece dans et,dans et,dans et,haydi Sana yapmam gereken bunca şey varken Ama sen dans et,dans et,dans et (Bu hissi durduramıyorum) Ve kimse de erkenden gitmiyor,yani dansa devam et *** Everybody sing (I can’t stop the feeling) Got this feeling in my body (I can’t stop the feeling) Got this feeling in my body (I can’t stop the feeling) Wanna see you move your body (I can’t stop the feeling) Got this feeling in my body Break it down Got this feeling in my body Can’t stop the feeling Got this feeling in my body, come on *** Herkes söylesin (Bu hissi durduramıyorum) Bu his vücudumun içinde (Bu hissi durduramıyorum) Bu his vücudumun içinde (Bu hissi durduramıyorum) Vücudunu oynatışını görmek istiyorum (Bu hissi durduramıyorum) Bu his vücudumun içinde Bu hissi durduramıyorum Bu hissi vücudumdan atamıyorum,haydi