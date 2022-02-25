Justin Timberlake

Kill me with the coo-coochie-coochie-coo
coo-pisi pisi-coo ile beni öldür
She kill me with the coo-coochie-coochie-coo [x5]
o coo-pisi pisi-coo ile beni öldürüyor
Lights out, TKO
ışıklar dışarda , tko
***
Baby, everyday in training to get the gold
bebek,altın almak için her gün eğitimde
That’s why your body’s crazy
bu yüzden vücudun deli
But you can’t run from yourself, that’s where it’s difficult
ama onun olduğu yerde kendinden kaçamazsın
Girl I can see in your eyes that there’s something inside that made you evil
kız içindeki seni kötü yapan şeyi gözlerinde görebiliyorum
Where did you go, ’cause it just ain’t fair
nereye gittin , bu hiç adil değil
Over here thinking ’bout the shit you say
bok herif hakkında düşündüğünü söylüyorsun
Don’t know why it gets to me
o beni alır neden bilmiyorum
It cuts right on my eye, yeah it hurt, won’t lie
o benim gözlerimi keser doğru , evet zarar verir, yalan söylemeyeceğim
Still can’t see, think I saw you with another guy
hala anlayamıyorum, seni başka br adamla gördüğümü düşünüyorum
Can’t fight, knocked down, then I got over you
mücadele edemez , yere serdim , o zaman senin üzerindeyim
Can’t fight no more, you knock me out
artık mücadele edemez , beni nakavt ediyorsun
What am I supposed to do?
ne yapmam gerekiyor ?
I don’t understand it
bunu anlamıyorum
Tell me how could you be so low
nasıl bu kadar düşük olabilirsin söyle
Been swinging after the bell and after all of the whistle blows
düdük darbelerinden ve çandan sonra sallanan Been
Tried to go below the belt, through my chest, perfect hit ’til the dawn, dammit babe
belden aşağı gitmek için çalıştı,göğsüm boyunca,aşağı doğru mükemmel vurdu,kahretsin bebek
This ain’t the girl I used to know
bu benim bildiğim kullanılan kız değil
No, not anymore, TKO
hayır, artık değil , tko
I’m out for the count
ben saymak için yokum
Yeah, girl, you knock me out
evet ,kız beni nakavt ediyorsun
It’s just a TKO
bu sadece bir tko
I’m out for the count
ben saymak için yokum
Yeah, girl, you knock me out
evet,kız beni nakavt ediyorsun
With a TKO
bir tko ile
T-TKO
t-tko
Out for the count
saymak için yokum
Yeah, girl, you knock me out
evet,kız,beni nakavt ediyorsun
With a TKO
tko ile
Now, I’m out for the count
şimdi,ben saymak için yokum
evet,kız,beni nakavt ediyorsun
With a TKO
bir tko ile
Baby, now I really know what we’re fighting for
bebek,şimdi gerçekten bizim için mücadelenin ne olduğunu biliyorum
This rematch sex is amazing
bu rövanş seksi şaşırtıcı
But nobody wins when if somebody’s heart is slow
ama birinin kalbi yavaş ise kimse kazanmaz
‘Cause when I see you move like you got something inside that made you lethal
sebebi seni ölümcül yapmış bir şeyin içinde gezdiğini görmem
Where did you go, ‘it just ain’t fair
nereye gittin , bu hiç adil değil
Over here thinking ’bout the shit you do
bok herifi düşünerek yaptın
Don’t know what I got to lose
kaybedecek neyim var bilmiyorum
It cuts right on my eye, yeah it hurt, won’t lie
o benim gözlerimi keser doğru , evet zarar verir, yalan söylemeyeceğim
Still can’t see, think I saw you with another guy
hala anlayamıyorum, seni başka br adamla gördüğümü düşünüyorum
Can’t fight, knocked down, then I got over you
mücadele edemez , yere serdim , o zaman senin üzerindeyim
Can’t fight no more, you knock me out
artık mücadele edemez , beni nakavt ediyorsun
What am I supposed to do?
ne yapmam gerekiyor ?
I don’t understand it
bunu anlamıyorum
Tell me how could you be so low
nasıl bu kadar düşük olabilirsin söyle
Been swinging after the bell and after all of the whistle blows
düdük darbelerden ve çandan sonra sallanıyordun
Tried to go below the belt, through my chest, perfect hit ’til the dawn, dammit babe
belden aşağı gitmek için çalıştı,göğsüm boyunca,aşağı doğru mükemmel vurdu,kahretsin bebek
This ain’t the girl I used to know
bu benim bildiğim kullanılan kız değil
No, not anymore, TKO
hayır, artık değil , tko
I’m out for the count
ben saymak için yokum
Yeah, girl, you knock me out
evet ,kız beni nakavt ediyorsun
It’s just a TKO
bu sadece bir tko
I’m out for the count
ben saymak için yokum
Yeah, girl, you knock me out
evet,kız beni nakavt ediyorsun
With a TKO
bir tko ile
T-TKO
t-tko
Out for the count
saymak için yokum
Yeah, girl, you knock me out
evet,kız,beni nakavt ediyorsun
With a TKO
tko ile
Now, I’m out for the count
şimdi,ben saymak için yokum
evet,kız,beni nakavt ediyorsun
With a TKO
bir tko ile
Girl
kız
See what you doing
ne yaptığına bak
See what you doing, girl?
ne yaptığına bak , kız
You knock me right out
sen dışarı doğru beni nakavt ediyorsun
See what you do
ne yaptığına bak
Girl, girl, girl…
kız,kız,kız
You knock me right out
beni dışarı doğru nakavt ediyorsun
Hey girl
hey kız
See what you do
ne yaptığına bak
Girl, girl, girl…
kız,kız,kız
You knock me right out
beni dışarı dğru nakavt ediyorsun
Hey girl
hey kız
See what you do
ne yaptığına bak
Girl, girl, girl…
kız,kız,kız
You knock me right out
beni dışarı doğru nakavt ediyorsun
***
It cuts right on my eye, yeah it hurt, won’t lie
o benim gözlerimi keser doğru , evet zarar verir, yalan söylemeyeceğim
Still can’t see, think I saw you with another guy
hala anlayamıyorum, seni başka br adamla gördüğümü düşünüyorum
Can’t fight, knocked down, then I got over you
mücadele edemez , yere serdim , o zaman senin üzerindeyim
Can’t fight no more, you knock me out
artık mücadele edemez , beni nakavt ediyorsun
What am I supposed to do?
ne yapmam gerekiyor ?
***
I don’t understand it
bunu anlamıyorum
Tell me how could you be so low
nasıl bu kadar düşük olabilirsin söyle
Been swinging after the bell and after all of the whistle blows
düdük darbelerden ve çandan sonra sallanıyordun
Tried to go below the belt, through my chest, perfect hit ’til the dawn, dammit babe
belden aşağı gitmek için çalıştı,göğsüm boyunca,aşağı doğru mükemmel vurdu,kahretsin bebek
This ain’t the girl I used to know
bu benim bildiğim kullanılan kız değil
No, not anymore, TKO
hayır, artık değil , tko