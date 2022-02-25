Justin Timberlake

Kill me with the coo-coochie-coochie-coo coo-pisi pisi-coo ile beni öldür She kill me with the coo-coochie-coochie-coo [x5] o coo-pisi pisi-coo ile beni öldürüyor Lights out, TKO ışıklar dışarda , tko *** Baby, everyday in training to get the gold bebek,altın almak için her gün eğitimde That’s why your body’s crazy bu yüzden vücudun deli But you can’t run from yourself, that’s where it’s difficult ama onun olduğu yerde kendinden kaçamazsın Girl I can see in your eyes that there’s something inside that made you evil kız içindeki seni kötü yapan şeyi gözlerinde görebiliyorum Where did you go, ’cause it just ain’t fair nereye gittin , bu hiç adil değil Over here thinking ’bout the shit you say bok herif hakkında düşündüğünü söylüyorsun Don’t know why it gets to me o beni alır neden bilmiyorum It cuts right on my eye, yeah it hurt, won’t lie o benim gözlerimi keser doğru , evet zarar verir, yalan söylemeyeceğim Still can’t see, think I saw you with another guy hala anlayamıyorum, seni başka br adamla gördüğümü düşünüyorum Can’t fight, knocked down, then I got over you mücadele edemez , yere serdim , o zaman senin üzerindeyim Can’t fight no more, you knock me out artık mücadele edemez , beni nakavt ediyorsun What am I supposed to do? ne yapmam gerekiyor ? Baby, now I really know what we're fighting for bebek,şimdi gerçekten bizim için mücadelenin ne olduğunu biliyorum This rematch sex is amazing bu rövanş seksi şaşırtıcı But nobody wins when if somebody's heart is slow ama birinin kalbi yavaş ise kimse kazanmaz 'Cause when I see you move like you got something inside that made you lethal sebebi seni ölümcül yapmış bir şeyin içinde gezdiğini görmem Where did you go, 'it just ain't fair nereye gittin , bu hiç adil değil Over here thinking 'bout the shit you do bok herifi düşünerek yaptın Don't know what I got to lose kaybedecek neyim var bilmiyorum Girl kız See what you doing ne yaptığına bak See what you doing, girl? ne yaptığına bak , kız You knock me right out sen dışarı doğru beni nakavt ediyorsun See what you do ne yaptığına bak Girl, girl, girl… kız,kız,kız You knock me right out beni dışarı doğru nakavt ediyorsun Hey girl hey kız See what you do ne yaptığına bak Girl, girl, girl… kız,kız,kız You knock me right out beni dışarı dğru nakavt ediyorsun Hey girl hey kız See what you do ne yaptığına bak Girl, girl, girl… kız,kız,kız You knock me right out beni dışarı doğru nakavt ediyorsun