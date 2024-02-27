Justin Wellington

Ayo, Big Wave (welcome) Turn the mic on Small Jam alongside J.W. *** My bestie and your bestie Sit down by di fire Your bestie say she wan' party So can we make these flames go higher? Talkin' hey now (hey now), hey now (hey now) Iko iko a nae Chakimo fina a na nae Chakimo fina nae (boom) *** Start my truck let's all jump in Here we go together Nice cool breeze and big palm trees I'll tell you, life don't get no better Talkin' hey now (hey now), hey now (hey now) Iko, iko a nae Chakimo fina a na nae Chakimo fina nae *** A keia mamang gwele step on the dancin' floor Hips be whinin', DJ rewindin' Take it to the island way Keio, baby mama, put on your dancin' shoes One drop it, pop it low now, take it to the max now Jammin' the small jam way Jammin' the small jam way *** My bestie and your bestie Dancin' by di fire Your bestie say she wan' party So can we make these flames go higher? Talkin' hey now (hey now), hey now (hey now) Iko iko a nae (whoa) Chakimo fina a na nae Chakimo fina nae *** Let me take it from here *** Solomon girl straight up right hoochie mama Make we party non-stop in a island banda Swing those hips and back it up to mi ragga A chance fi party, ladies, do the Dougie Dougie I'm jammin' island reggae, reppin' blue, green and yellow Me tappin' on mi beat, make you slow whine for me, baby Speakers pumpin', people jumpin' We're jammin' the island way *** Shout out to the good time crew All across the islands Grab your shoes then we'll two-by-two And now we're shinin' bright like diamonds Talkin' hey now (hey now), hey now (hey now) Iko iko a nae (whoa) Chakimo fina a na nae Chakimo fina nae *** Yes One drop it, pop it low now, take it to the max now Jammin' the small jam way Wind it *** Whine up, go down, whine up, go down Twist your body backwards (we go, we go) We go left left, we go right right Turn it around and forward (whine and go down again) *** Whine up, go down, whine up, go down Twist your body backwards (twist it back) We go left left, we go right right Turn it around and forward *** My bestie and your bestie Dancin' by di fire Your bestie say she wan' party So can we make these flames go higher? Talkin' hey now (hey now), hey now (hey now) Iko, iko a nae (whoa) Chakimo fina a na nae Chakimo fina nae Chakimo fina nae Chakimo fina nae Chakimo fina nae