Iko Iko (My Bestie) feat. Small Jam Şarkı Sözleri
Justin Wellington Iko Iko (My Bestie) feat. Small Jam şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Justin Wellington Iko Iko (My Bestie) feat. Small Jam şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Iko Iko (My Bestie) feat. Small Jam sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Justin Wellington
Iko Iko (My Bestie) feat. Small Jam
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Ayo, Big Wave (welcome)
Turn the mic on
Small Jam alongside J.W.
***
My bestie and your bestie
Sit down by di fire
Your bestie say she wan' party
So can we make these flames go higher?
Talkin' hey now (hey now), hey now (hey now)
Iko iko a nae
Chakimo fina a na nae
Chakimo fina nae (boom)
***
Start my truck let's all jump in
Here we go together
Nice cool breeze and big palm trees
I'll tell you, life don't get no better
Talkin' hey now (hey now), hey now (hey now)
Iko, iko a nae
Chakimo fina a na nae
Chakimo fina nae
***
A keia mamang gwele step on the dancin' floor
Hips be whinin', DJ rewindin'
Take it to the island way
Keio, baby mama, put on your dancin' shoes
One drop it, pop it low now, take it to the max now
Jammin' the small jam way
Jammin' the small jam way
***
My bestie and your bestie
Dancin' by di fire
Your bestie say she wan' party
So can we make these flames go higher?
Talkin' hey now (hey now), hey now (hey now)
Iko iko a nae (whoa)
Chakimo fina a na nae
Chakimo fina nae
***
Let me take it from here
***
Solomon girl straight up right hoochie mama
Make we party non-stop in a island banda
Swing those hips and back it up to mi ragga
A chance fi party, ladies, do the Dougie Dougie
I'm jammin' island reggae, reppin' blue, green and yellow
Me tappin' on mi beat, make you slow whine for me, baby
Speakers pumpin', people jumpin'
We're jammin' the island way
***
Shout out to the good time crew
All across the islands
Grab your shoes then we'll two-by-two
And now we're shinin' bright like diamonds
Talkin' hey now (hey now), hey now (hey now)
Iko iko a nae (whoa)
Chakimo fina a na nae
Chakimo fina nae
***
Yes
One drop it, pop it low now, take it to the max now
Jammin' the small jam way
Wind it
***
Whine up, go down, whine up, go down
Twist your body backwards (we go, we go)
We go left left, we go right right
Turn it around and forward (whine and go down again)
***
Whine up, go down, whine up, go down
Twist your body backwards (twist it back)
We go left left, we go right right
Turn it around and forward
***
My bestie and your bestie
Dancin' by di fire
Your bestie say she wan' party
So can we make these flames go higher?
Talkin' hey now (hey now), hey now (hey now)
Iko, iko a nae (whoa)
Chakimo fina a na nae
Chakimo fina nae
Chakimo fina nae
Chakimo fina nae
Chakimo fina nae