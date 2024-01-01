Can you see it? Can you see it you have to discover me? What goes wrong when I am crying Or what I want when I'm smiling *** Can you feel it? Can you feel it that I'm not a little girl? You're misunderstanding my way And all the roles that I like to play *** My secret combination – it's a mystery for you Use your imagination, I'm not easy, but I'm true My secret combination – boy, you have to try it hard To win a destination in the centre of my heart *** My secret combination – it's a mystery for you Use your imagination, I'm not easy, but I'm true My secret combination – boy, you have to try it hard To win a destination in the centre of my heart *** An open book An open book, well, I'm sorry, I am not Sometimes I'm acting like a lady Sometimes woman, sometimes baby *** My secret combination – it's a mystery for you Use your imagination, I'm not easy, but I'm true My secret combination – boy, you have to try it hard To win a destination in the centre of my heart *** My secret combination – it's a mystery for you Use your imagination, I'm not easy, but I'm true My secret combination – boy, you have to try it hard To win a destination in the centre of my heart *** My secret combination – it's a mystery for you Use your imagination, I'm not easy, but I'm true My secret combination – boy, you have to try it hard To win a destination in the centre of my heart To win a destination in the centre of my heart