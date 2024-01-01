Secret Combination Şarkı Sözleri
Secret Combination
Can you see it?
Can you see it you have to discover me?
What goes wrong when I am crying
Or what I want when I'm smiling
***
Can you feel it?
Can you feel it that I'm not a little girl?
You're misunderstanding my way
And all the roles that I like to play
***
My secret combination – it's a mystery for you
Use your imagination, I'm not easy, but I'm true
My secret combination – boy, you have to try it hard
To win a destination in the centre of my heart
***
My secret combination – it's a mystery for you
Use your imagination, I'm not easy, but I'm true
My secret combination – boy, you have to try it hard
To win a destination in the centre of my heart
***
An open book
An open book, well, I'm sorry, I am not
Sometimes I'm acting like a lady
Sometimes woman, sometimes baby
***
My secret combination – it's a mystery for you
Use your imagination, I'm not easy, but I'm true
My secret combination – boy, you have to try it hard
To win a destination in the centre of my heart
***
My secret combination – it's a mystery for you
Use your imagination, I'm not easy, but I'm true
My secret combination – boy, you have to try it hard
To win a destination in the centre of my heart
***
My secret combination – it's a mystery for you
Use your imagination, I'm not easy, but I'm true
My secret combination – boy, you have to try it hard
To win a destination in the centre of my heart
To win a destination in the centre of my heart