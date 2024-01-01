Hollywood Seven Şarkı Sözleri
Karsu Dönmez
Hollywood Seven
She came in one night from Omaha
Worn out, 'cause she could never sleep on trains
Took a bus to Hollywood
Looking for a room in the pouring rain
Her hair so blonde, her eyes so brown
She thought she'd take this town and turn it upside down
***
I was living in a hotel just off sunset
She moved in across the hall
She said she'd be a movie star
So she waited every morning for the call
I'd ask her in for coffee
But she hardly had the time
Her call might come tomorrow
And she had to know her lines
***
Hollywood Seven
Rooms to rent
Till your name goes up in lights
Hollywood Seven
You can dream your dreams for seven bucks a night
***
The months went by without a job
The money that she'd saved was nearly spent
She started bringing strangers home
Had to find a way to pay the rent
Staring at the ceiling
While she'd give herself away
Just busy rehearsing in her mind
The scenes she'd never play
***
Hollywood Seven
Rooms to rent
Till your name goes up in lights
Hollywood Seven
You can dream your dreams for seven bucks a night
***
I found her there one morning
When she didn't come for coffee when I called
She brought the wrong one home this time
There were crazy lipstick scrawls across the wall
***
Now she's going back to Omaha
But not the way she planned
There'll be no crowd to cheer her on
No "welcome home", no band
***
Hollywood Seven
Rooms to rent
Till your name goes up in lights
Hollywood Seven
You can dream your dreams for seven bucks a night
***
She came in one night from Syracuse
Excited from her first time on a plane
Took a cab to Hollywood
Dreaming of the lights that would spell her name