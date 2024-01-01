Karsu Dönmez

She came in one night from Omaha Worn out, 'cause she could never sleep on trains Took a bus to Hollywood Looking for a room in the pouring rain Her hair so blonde, her eyes so brown She thought she'd take this town and turn it upside down *** I was living in a hotel just off sunset She moved in across the hall She said she'd be a movie star So she waited every morning for the call I'd ask her in for coffee But she hardly had the time Her call might come tomorrow And she had to know her lines *** Hollywood Seven Rooms to rent Till your name goes up in lights Hollywood Seven You can dream your dreams for seven bucks a night *** The months went by without a job The money that she'd saved was nearly spent She started bringing strangers home Had to find a way to pay the rent Staring at the ceiling While she'd give herself away Just busy rehearsing in her mind The scenes she'd never play *** Hollywood Seven Rooms to rent Till your name goes up in lights Hollywood Seven You can dream your dreams for seven bucks a night *** I found her there one morning When she didn't come for coffee when I called She brought the wrong one home this time There were crazy lipstick scrawls across the wall *** Now she's going back to Omaha But not the way she planned There'll be no crowd to cheer her on No "welcome home", no band *** Hollywood Seven Rooms to rent Till your name goes up in lights Hollywood Seven You can dream your dreams for seven bucks a night *** She came in one night from Syracuse Excited from her first time on a plane Took a cab to Hollywood Dreaming of the lights that would spell her name