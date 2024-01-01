Reloading my mind Şarkı Sözleri
Karsu Dönmez
Reloading my mind

-
Reloading my mind
Is it you - is it me?
***
I’m ready to find
Whatever you hide from me
***
Am I willing to sacrifice all for what I’ll find.
By the time the search is done
Will I feel overwhelmed by the shame
Or will I lift my head because I’ve won?
***
You tell me, you tell me
Where have you been?
You tell me, You tell me
Let the games begin
***
Time to go play
Did you forget
All the rules we made
Look my way
Oh won’t you hide
We’ll never be the same
***
Rethinking our time..
Is it yours or is it mine?
My patience is gone
Save time and spit it out
***
Your proposal to rethink it all and start over is foolish enough
But for you to say nothing has changed blows my mind
Ain’t I clear my love
***
I’ll tell you I’ll tell you
When it’s all over
I’ll tell you I’ll tell you
When I’m done