Karsu Dönmez

Reloading my mind Is it you - is it me? *** I’m ready to find Whatever you hide from me *** Am I willing to sacrifice all for what I’ll find. By the time the search is done Will I feel overwhelmed by the shame Or will I lift my head because I’ve won? *** You tell me, you tell me Where have you been? You tell me, You tell me Let the games begin *** Time to go play Did you forget All the rules we made Look my way Oh won’t you hide We’ll never be the same *** Rethinking our time.. Is it yours or is it mine? My patience is gone Save time and spit it out *** Your proposal to rethink it all and start over is foolish enough But for you to say nothing has changed blows my mind Ain’t I clear my love *** I’ll tell you I’ll tell you When it’s all over I’ll tell you I’ll tell you When I’m done