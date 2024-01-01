Karsu Dönmez

Give me the chance to slow you down You′re writing our song too fast Give me the chance to come around I will be yours at last *** Promise your love And I will give you mine Everything melts the same time *** Let our stories begin when I give you a smile Laughing across for a long long while Tell me we found the words back in style Make me say that I am only meant for you Should we stay silent Until "I Do" Don't leave on that, we′re meant to be *** Two melting hearts, never apart Feels like I'm all inside Breathing your word *** To rhythms that they say I will be here for the ride *** Let our stories begin when I give you a smile Laughing across for a long long while Tell me we found the words back in style Make me say that I am only meant for you Should we stay silent Until "I Do" Don't leave on that, we′re meant to be *** Look me in the eyes We can′t hide Love is by your side Promise you will be mine v Let our stories begin when I give you a smile Laughing across for a long long while Tell me we found the words back in style Make me say that I am only meant for you Should we stay silent Until "I Do" Don't leave on that, we′re meant to be