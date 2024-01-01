Karsu Dönmez

Until I Do Şarkı Sözleri
Give me the chance to slow you down
You′re writing our song too fast
Give me the chance to come around
I will be yours at last
***
Promise your love
And I will give you mine
Everything melts the same time
***
Let our stories begin when I give you a smile
Laughing across for a long long while
Tell me we found the words back in style
Make me say that I am only meant for you
Should we stay silent Until "I Do"
Don't leave on that, we′re meant to be
***
Two melting hearts, never apart
Feels like I'm all inside
Breathing your word
***
To rhythms that they say
I will be here for the ride
***
Let our stories begin when I give you a smile
Laughing across for a long long while
Tell me we found the words back in style
Make me say that I am only meant for you
Should we stay silent Until "I Do"
Don't leave on that, we′re meant to be
***
Look me in the eyes
We can′t hide
Love is by your side
Promise you will be mine
v
Let our stories begin when I give you a smile
Laughing across for a long long while
Tell me we found the words back in style
Make me say that I am only meant for you
Should we stay silent Until "I Do"
Don't leave on that, we′re meant to be