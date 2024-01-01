Last Night In Miami Şarkı Sözleri
Kat DeLuna
Last Night In Miami
Just went M-I-A in Miami
Got my girls with me, they like my family
Beach view from the balcony
Yelling at the bad boys passing
Top down with the music blasting
I feel the walls are collapsing
Only got one life for living
So I might just live for this moment
***
Palm trees and ocean breeze
Exchange numbers and hotel keys
Red lip and that Givenchy
Chanel clutch, I got a bunch of these
Too many shots and I forgot my name
I kissed a girl and I forgot I did
No stress and no drama
No stress and no drama, yeah
***
I'm looking so sweet like candy
Drinks we keep them handy
Last night in Miami
Last night in Miami
Boy so fine, just come with me
Taking off, no landing
Last night in Miami
Last night in Miami
***
Ignoring your calls if you ain't here
Indica got me in a blank stare
Feels like my body is floating
When I'm really stumbling everywhere
I'm outside of myself, and I don't care
Got work in the morning, ain't showing
We only get one go 'round
So I'ma just live for this moment
***
Palm trees and ocean breeze
Exchange numbers and hotel keys
Red lip and that Givenchy
Chanel clutch, I got a bunch of these
Too many shots and I forgot my name
I kissed a girl and I forgot I did
No stress and no drama
No stress and no drama, yeah
***
I'm looking so sweet like candy
Drinks we keep 'em handy
Last night in Miami
Last night in Miami
Boy so fine, just come with me
Taking off, no landing
Last night in Miami
Last night in Miami
***
Anoche en Miami
Lo que pasó (se queda), pasó (aquí)
Anoche en Miami (woo)
Anoche en Miami (huh)
Yo he venido a Miami (in Miami)
Welcome to Miami
**
And I'm looking so sweet like candy
Drinks we keep 'em handy (de-te-te-re)
Last night in Miami (¿qué preparo?)
Last night in Miami (woo!)
Boy so fine, just come with me (¿qué?)
Taking off, no landing
Last night in Miami
Last night in Miami
**
I'm looking so sweet like candy
Drinks we keep 'em handy (ayy)
Last night in Miami (ayy)
Last night in Miami (huh)
Boy so fine, just come with me
Taking off, no landing
Last night in Miami
Last night in Miami