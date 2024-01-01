Love Shine A Light Şarkı Sözleri
Katrina and the Waves Love Shine A Light şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Katrina and the Waves Love Shine A Light şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Love Shine A Light sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Katrina and the Waves
Love Shine A Light
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Love shine a light in every corner of my heart
Let the love light carry, let the love light carry
Light up the magic in every little part
let our love shine a light in every corner of our hearts.
***
Love shine a light in every corner of my dream
Let the love light carry, let the love light carry
Like the mighty river flowing from the stream
Let our love shine a light in every corner of our dreams.
***
And we're all gonna shine a light together
All shine a light to light the way
Brothers and sisters in every little part
Let our love shine a light in every corner of our hearts.
***
Love shine a light in every corner of the world
Let the love light carry, let the love light carry
Light up the magic for every boy and girl
Let our love shine a light in every corner of the world.
***
And we're all gonna shine a light together
All shine a light to light the way
Brothers and sisters in every little part
Let our love shine a light in every corner of our hearts.
***
And we're all gonna shine a light together
All shine a light to light the way
Brothers and sisters in every little part
Let our love shine a light in every corner of our hearts.
***
Shine a light in every corner of our hearts.