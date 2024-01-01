Katrina and the Waves

Love shine a light in every corner of my heart Let the love light carry, let the love light carry Light up the magic in every little part let our love shine a light in every corner of our hearts. *** Love shine a light in every corner of my dream Let the love light carry, let the love light carry Like the mighty river flowing from the stream Let our love shine a light in every corner of our dreams. *** And we're all gonna shine a light together All shine a light to light the way Brothers and sisters in every little part Let our love shine a light in every corner of our hearts. *** Love shine a light in every corner of the world Let the love light carry, let the love light carry Light up the magic for every boy and girl Let our love shine a light in every corner of the world. *** And we're all gonna shine a light together All shine a light to light the way Brothers and sisters in every little part Let our love shine a light in every corner of our hearts. *** And we're all gonna shine a light together All shine a light to light the way Brothers and sisters in every little part Let our love shine a light in every corner of our hearts. *** Shine a light in every corner of our hearts.