Katy Perry

Greetings loved ones Let's take a journey I know a place Where the grass is really greener Warm, wet n' wild There must be something in the water Sippin' gin and juice Laying underneath the palm trees (Undone) The boys Break their necks Try'na to creep a little sneak peek (At us) You could travel the world But nothing comes close To the golden coast Once you party with us You'll be falling in love Ooh oh ooh oh oh ooh California girls We're unforgettable Daisy dukes Bikinis on top Sun-kissed skin So hot We'll melt your popsicle Ooh oh ooh Ooh oh ooh California girls We're undeniable Fine, fresh, fierce We got it on lock West coast represent Now put your hands up Ooh oh ooh Ooh oh ooh Sex on the beach We don't mind sand in our stilettos We freak In my jeep Snoop doggy-dog on the stereo oh oh You could travel the world But nothing comes close To the golden coast Once you party with us You'll be falling in love Ooh oh ooh ooh oh ooh California girls We're unforgettable Daisy dukes Bikinis on top Sun-kissed skin So hot We'll melt your popsicle Ooh oh ooh Ooh oh ooh California girls We're undeniable Fine, fresh, fierce We got it on lock West coast represent Now put your hands up Ooh oh ooh Ooh oh ooh Toned, tan Fit and ready Turn it up 'cause its gettin' heavy Wild, wild west coast These are the girls I love the most I mean the ones I mean like she's the one Kiss her, touch her Squeeze her buns The girl's a freak She drive a jeep And live on the beach I'm okay I won't play I love the bay Just like I love L.A. Venice Beach And Palm Springs Summertime is everything Home boys Bangin' out All that ass Hanging out Bikinis, zucchinis, martinis No weenies Just a king And a queenie Katy my lady (Yeah) And looky here baby (Uh huh) I'm all up on ya 'Cause you representing California (oh yeah) California girls We're unforgettable Daisy dukes Bikinis on top Sun-kissed skin So hot We'll melt your popsicle Ooh oh ooh Ooh oh ooh California girls We're undeniable Fine, fresh, fierce We got it on lock West coast represent (west coast, west coast) Now put your hands up Ooh oh ooh Ooh oh ooh California girls man (California) (California girls)