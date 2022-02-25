Katy Perry

Are we crazy?
-Deli miyiz?
Living our lives through a lens
-Hayatlarımızı bir lensin içinden yaşıyoruz
Trapped in our white-picket fence
-Beyaz kazıklı çitlerle tuzağa düşürüldük
Like ornaments
-Süs eşyaları gibi
So comfortable, we live in a bubble, a bubble
-Çok rahatlatıcı, bir köpüğün içinde yaşıyoruz, bir köpüğün
So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, the trouble
-Çok rahatlatıcı, sorun görmüyoruz, sorun
***
Aren't you lonely
-Yalnız değil misin?
Up there in utopia
-Yukarıdaki ütopyada
Where nothing will ever be enough
-Hiçbir şeyin asla yetmeyeceği yerde
Happily numb
-Mutlulukla uyuşmuş
So comfortable, we live in a bubble, a bubble
-Çok rahatlatıcı, bir köpüğün içinde yaşıyoruz, bir köpüğün
So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, the trouble
-Çok rahatlatıcı, sorun görmüyoruz, sorun
***
So put your rose-colored glasses on
-O yüzden pembe gözlüklerinizi takın
And party on
-Ve parti yapın
***
Turn it up, it's your favorite song
-Sesini aç, bu senin en sevdiğin şarkı
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
-Dans et, dans et, çarpıklığa dans et
Turn it up, keep it on repeat
-Sesini aç, durmadan şarkıyı çal
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
-Heba olmuş bir zombi gibi etrafta tökezle
***
Yeah, we think we're free
-Evet, özgür olduğumuzu sanıyoruz
Drink, this one's on me
-İç, bu benden olsun
We're all chained to the rhythm
-Ritme zincirlendik
To the rhythm
-Ritme
To the rhythm
-Ritme
***
Turn it up, it's your favorite song
-Sesini aç, bu senin en sevdiğin şarkı
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
-Dans et, dans et, çarpıklığa dans et
Turn it up, keep it on repeat
-Sesini aç, durmadan şarkıyı çal
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
-Heba olmuş bir zombi gibi etrafta tökezle
***
Yeah, we think we're free
-Evet, özgür olduğumuzu sanıyoruz
Drink, this one's on me
-İç, bu benden olsun
We're all chained to the rhythm
-Ritme zincirlendik
To the rhythm
-Ritme
To the rhythm
-Ritme
***
Turn it up, it's your favorite song
-Sesini aç, bu senin en sevdiğin şarkı
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
-Dans et, dans et, çarpıklığa dans et
Turn it up, keep it on repeat
-Sesini aç, durmadan şarkıyı çal
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
-Heba olmuş bir zombi gibi etrafta tökezle
Yeah, we think we're free
-Evet, özgür olduğumuzu sanıyoruz
Drink, this one's on me
-İç, bu benden olsun
We're all chained to the rhythm
-Ritme zincirlendik
To the rhythm
-Ritme
To the rhythm
-Ritme
***
So put your rose-colored glasses on
-O yüzden pembe gözlüklerinizi takın
And party on
-Ve parti yapın
***
Turn it up, it's your favorite song
-Sesini aç, bu senin en sevdiğin şarkı
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
-Dans et, dans et, çarpıklığa dans et
Turn it up, keep it on repeat
-Sesini aç, durmadan şarkıyı çal
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
-Heba olmuş bir zombi gibi etrafta tökezle
***
Yeah, we think we're free
-Evet, özgür olduğumuzu sanıyoruz
Drink, this one's on me
-İç, bu benden olsun
We're all chained to the rhythm
-Ritme zincirlendik
To the rhythm
-Ritme
To the rhythm
-Ritme
***
Turn it up, it's your favorite song
-Sesini aç, bu senin en sevdiğin şarkı
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
-Dans et, dans et, çarpıklığa dans et
Turn it up, keep it on repeat
-Sesini aç, durmadan şarkıyı çal
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
-Heba olmuş bir zombi gibi etrafta tökezle
***
Yeah, we think we're free
-Evet, özgür olduğumuzu sanıyoruz
Drink, this one's on me
-İç, bu benden olsun
We're all chained to the rhythm
-Ritme zincirlendik
To the rhythm
-Ritme
To the rhythm
-Ritme
***
It is my desire
-Bu benim arzum
Break down the walls to connect, inspire
-Bağlanan duvarları yık, ilham versin
Ay, up in your high place, liars
-Ay, senin yüksek yerinde, yalancılar
Time is ticking for the empire
-Zaman imparatorluk için akıyor
The truth they feed is feeble
-Doğrusu yiyecek yenilebilir biçimde
As so many times before
-Tıpkı daha önceki zamanlar gibi
They greed over the people
-İnsanlara açgözlülük yapıyorlar
They stumbling and fumbling
-Tökezleyip berbat ediyorlar
And we're about to riot
-Ve biz isyan etmek üzereyiz
They woke up, they woke up the lions
-Uyandılar, uyandılar aslanlar
(Woo!)
***
Turn it up, it's your favorite song
-Sesini aç, bu senin en sevdiğin şarkı
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
-Dans et, dans et, çarpıklığa dans et
Turn it up, keep it on repeat
-Sesini aç, durmadan şarkıyı çal
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
-Heba olmuş bir zombi gibi etrafta tökezle
***
Yeah, we think we're free
-Evet, özgür olduğumuzu sanıyoruz
Drink, this one's on me
-İç, bu benden olsun
We're all chained to the rhythm
-Ritme zincirlendik
To the rhythm
-Ritme
To the rhythm
-Ritme
***
Turn it up
-Sesi aç
Turn it up
-Sesi aç
It goes on, and on, and on
-Devam ediyor ve ediyor ve ediyor
It goes on, and on, and on
-Devam ediyor ve ediyor ve ediyor
It goes on, and on, and on
-Devam ediyor ve ediyor ve ediyor
'Cause we're all chained to the rhythm
-Çünkü ritme zincirlendik