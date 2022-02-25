Katy Perry

Are we crazy? -Deli miyiz? Living our lives through a lens -Hayatlarımızı bir lensin içinden yaşıyoruz Trapped in our white-picket fence -Beyaz kazıklı çitlerle tuzağa düşürüldük Like ornaments -Süs eşyaları gibi So comfortable, we live in a bubble, a bubble -Çok rahatlatıcı, bir köpüğün içinde yaşıyoruz, bir köpüğün So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, the trouble -Çok rahatlatıcı, sorun görmüyoruz, sorun *** Aren't you lonely -Yalnız değil misin? Up there in utopia -Yukarıdaki ütopyada Where nothing will ever be enough -Hiçbir şeyin asla yetmeyeceği yerde Happily numb -Mutlulukla uyuşmuş So comfortable, we live in a bubble, a bubble -Çok rahatlatıcı, bir köpüğün içinde yaşıyoruz, bir köpüğün So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, the trouble -Çok rahatlatıcı, sorun görmüyoruz, sorun *** So put your rose-colored glasses on -O yüzden pembe gözlüklerinizi takın And party on -Ve parti yapın *** Turn it up, it's your favorite song -Sesini aç, bu senin en sevdiğin şarkı Dance, dance, dance to the distortion -Dans et, dans et, çarpıklığa dans et Turn it up, keep it on repeat -Sesini aç, durmadan şarkıyı çal Stumbling around like a wasted zombie -Heba olmuş bir zombi gibi etrafta tökezle *** Yeah, we think we're free -Evet, özgür olduğumuzu sanıyoruz Drink, this one's on me -İç, bu benden olsun We're all chained to the rhythm -Ritme zincirlendik To the rhythm -Ritme To the rhythm -Ritme *** Turn it up, it's your favorite song -Sesini aç, bu senin en sevdiğin şarkı Dance, dance, dance to the distortion -Dans et, dans et, çarpıklığa dans et Turn it up, keep it on repeat -Sesini aç, durmadan şarkıyı çal Stumbling around like a wasted zombie -Heba olmuş bir zombi gibi etrafta tökezle *** Yeah, we think we're free -Evet, özgür olduğumuzu sanıyoruz Drink, this one's on me -İç, bu benden olsun We're all chained to the rhythm -Ritme zincirlendik To the rhythm -Ritme To the rhythm -Ritme *** Turn it up, it's your favorite song -Sesini aç, bu senin en sevdiğin şarkı Dance, dance, dance to the distortion -Dans et, dans et, çarpıklığa dans et Turn it up, keep it on repeat -Sesini aç, durmadan şarkıyı çal Stumbling around like a wasted zombie -Heba olmuş bir zombi gibi etrafta tökezle Yeah, we think we're free -Evet, özgür olduğumuzu sanıyoruz Drink, this one's on me -İç, bu benden olsun We're all chained to the rhythm -Ritme zincirlendik To the rhythm -Ritme To the rhythm -Ritme *** So put your rose-colored glasses on -O yüzden pembe gözlüklerinizi takın And party on -Ve parti yapın *** Turn it up, it's your favorite song -Sesini aç, bu senin en sevdiğin şarkı Dance, dance, dance to the distortion -Dans et, dans et, çarpıklığa dans et Turn it up, keep it on repeat -Sesini aç, durmadan şarkıyı çal Stumbling around like a wasted zombie -Heba olmuş bir zombi gibi etrafta tökezle *** Yeah, we think we're free -Evet, özgür olduğumuzu sanıyoruz Drink, this one's on me -İç, bu benden olsun We're all chained to the rhythm -Ritme zincirlendik To the rhythm -Ritme To the rhythm -Ritme *** Turn it up, it's your favorite song -Sesini aç, bu senin en sevdiğin şarkı Dance, dance, dance to the distortion -Dans et, dans et, çarpıklığa dans et Turn it up, keep it on repeat -Sesini aç, durmadan şarkıyı çal Stumbling around like a wasted zombie -Heba olmuş bir zombi gibi etrafta tökezle *** Yeah, we think we're free -Evet, özgür olduğumuzu sanıyoruz Drink, this one's on me -İç, bu benden olsun We're all chained to the rhythm -Ritme zincirlendik To the rhythm -Ritme To the rhythm -Ritme *** It is my desire -Bu benim arzum Break down the walls to connect, inspire -Bağlanan duvarları yık, ilham versin Ay, up in your high place, liars -Ay, senin yüksek yerinde, yalancılar Time is ticking for the empire -Zaman imparatorluk için akıyor The truth they feed is feeble -Doğrusu yiyecek yenilebilir biçimde As so many times before -Tıpkı daha önceki zamanlar gibi They greed over the people -İnsanlara açgözlülük yapıyorlar They stumbling and fumbling -Tökezleyip berbat ediyorlar And we're about to riot -Ve biz isyan etmek üzereyiz They woke up, they woke up the lions -Uyandılar, uyandılar aslanlar (Woo!) *** Turn it up, it's your favorite song -Sesini aç, bu senin en sevdiğin şarkı Dance, dance, dance to the distortion -Dans et, dans et, çarpıklığa dans et Turn it up, keep it on repeat -Sesini aç, durmadan şarkıyı çal Stumbling around like a wasted zombie -Heba olmuş bir zombi gibi etrafta tökezle *** Yeah, we think we're free -Evet, özgür olduğumuzu sanıyoruz Drink, this one's on me -İç, bu benden olsun We're all chained to the rhythm -Ritme zincirlendik To the rhythm -Ritme To the rhythm -Ritme *** Turn it up -Sesi aç Turn it up -Sesi aç It goes on, and on, and on -Devam ediyor ve ediyor ve ediyor It goes on, and on, and on -Devam ediyor ve ediyor ve ediyor It goes on, and on, and on -Devam ediyor ve ediyor ve ediyor 'Cause we're all chained to the rhythm -Çünkü ritme zincirlendik