Katy Perry

Summer after high school when we first met
-Liseden sonraki yaz tanışmıştık
We’d make out in your Mustang to Radiohead
-Mustang’inde Radiohead çalarken öpüşürdük
And on my 18th birthday We got matching tattoos
-Ve 18. doğum günümde aynı dövmeyi yaptırdık
***
Used to steal your parents’ liquor and climb to the roof
-Ailenin likörlerini çalıp çatıya çıkardık
Talk about our future like we had a clue
-Sanki birşey anlarmış gibi geleceğimizden konuşurduk
Never planned that one day I’d be losing you
-Seni kaybedeceğim o gün, asla aklıma gelmezdi
***
In another life, I would be your girl
-Başka bir hayatta, senin sevgilin olurdum
We’d keep all our promises, be us against the world
-Bütün sözlerimizi tutardık, dünyaya karşı kendimiz olurduk
***
In another life, I would make you stay
-Başka bir hayatta, senin kalmanı sağlardım
So I don’t have to say you were the one that got away
-Böylece, senin giden o kişi olduğunu söylemek zorunda kalmazdım
The one that got away
-Giden o kişi..
***
I was June and you were my Johnny Cash
-Ben June’dum ve sen benim Johnny Cash’imdin*
Never one without the other, we made a pact
-Diğerimiz olmadan asla tam değildik, anlaşma yapmıştık
Sometimes when I miss you I put those records on
-Bazen seni özlediğimde o plakları dinliyorum
***
Someone said you had your tattoo removed
-Birisi dövmeni sildirdiğini söyledi
Saw you downtown, singing the blues
-Seni şehir merkezinde blues söylerken gördüm
It’s time to face the music I’m no longer your muse
-Artık ilham kaynağının ben olmadığım müziğini duyma zamanı
***
In another life, I would be your girl
-Başka bir hayatta, senin sevgilin olurdum
We’d keep all our promises, be us against the world
-Bütün sözlerimizi tutardık, dünyaya karşı kendimiz olurduk
***
In another life, I would make you stay
-Başka bir hayatta, senin kalmanı sağlardım
So I don’t have to say you were the one that got away
-Böylece, senin giden o kişi olduğunu söylemek zorunda kalmazdım
The one that got away
-Giden o kişi..
***
The one
-O kişi..
The one
-O kişi..
The one
-O kişi..
The one that got away
-Giden o kişi..
***
All this money can’t buy me a time machine, no
-Tüm bu para bana bir zaman makinesi alamaz, hayır
Can’t replace you with a million rings, no
-Seni milyonlarca yüzüğün yerine koymaz, hayır
I should have told you what you meant to me, whoa
-Bana ne ifade ettigini sana söylemeliydim, whoa
Cause now I pay the price
-Çünkü şimdi bedelini ödüyorum..
***
In another life, I would be your girl
-Başka bir hayatta, senin sevgilin olurdum
We’d keep all our promises, be us against the world
-Bütün sözlerimizi tutardık, dünyaya karşı kendimiz olurduk
***
In another life, I would make you stay
-Başka bir hayatta, senin kalmanı sağlardım
So I don’t have to say you were the one that got away
-Böylece, senin giden o kişi olduğunu söylemek zorunda kalmazdım
The one that got away
-Giden o kişi..
***
The one (the one)
-O kişi
The one (the one)
-O kişi
The one (the one)
-O kişi
***
In another life, I would make you stay
-Başka bir hayatta, senin kalmanı sağlardım
So I don’t have to say you were the one that got away
-Böylece, senin giden o kişi olduğunu söylemek zorunda kalmazdım
The one that got away
-Giden o kişi..