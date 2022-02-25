Katy Perry

Summer after high school when we first met -Liseden sonraki yaz tanışmıştık We’d make out in your Mustang to Radiohead -Mustang’inde Radiohead çalarken öpüşürdük And on my 18th birthday We got matching tattoos -Ve 18. doğum günümde aynı dövmeyi yaptırdık *** Used to steal your parents’ liquor and climb to the roof -Ailenin likörlerini çalıp çatıya çıkardık Talk about our future like we had a clue -Sanki birşey anlarmış gibi geleceğimizden konuşurduk Never planned that one day I’d be losing you -Seni kaybedeceğim o gün, asla aklıma gelmezdi *** In another life, I would be your girl -Başka bir hayatta, senin sevgilin olurdum We’d keep all our promises, be us against the world -Bütün sözlerimizi tutardık, dünyaya karşı kendimiz olurduk *** In another life, I would make you stay -Başka bir hayatta, senin kalmanı sağlardım So I don’t have to say you were the one that got away -Böylece, senin giden o kişi olduğunu söylemek zorunda kalmazdım The one that got away -Giden o kişi.. *** I was June and you were my Johnny Cash -Ben June’dum ve sen benim Johnny Cash’imdin* Never one without the other, we made a pact -Diğerimiz olmadan asla tam değildik, anlaşma yapmıştık Sometimes when I miss you I put those records on -Bazen seni özlediğimde o plakları dinliyorum *** Someone said you had your tattoo removed -Birisi dövmeni sildirdiğini söyledi Saw you downtown, singing the blues -Seni şehir merkezinde blues söylerken gördüm It’s time to face the music I’m no longer your muse -Artık ilham kaynağının ben olmadığım müziğini duyma zamanı *** In another life, I would be your girl -Başka bir hayatta, senin sevgilin olurdum We’d keep all our promises, be us against the world -Bütün sözlerimizi tutardık, dünyaya karşı kendimiz olurduk *** In another life, I would make you stay -Başka bir hayatta, senin kalmanı sağlardım So I don’t have to say you were the one that got away -Böylece, senin giden o kişi olduğunu söylemek zorunda kalmazdım The one that got away -Giden o kişi.. *** The one -O kişi.. The one -O kişi.. The one -O kişi.. The one that got away -Giden o kişi.. *** All this money can’t buy me a time machine, no -Tüm bu para bana bir zaman makinesi alamaz, hayır Can’t replace you with a million rings, no -Seni milyonlarca yüzüğün yerine koymaz, hayır I should have told you what you meant to me, whoa -Bana ne ifade ettigini sana söylemeliydim, whoa Cause now I pay the price -Çünkü şimdi bedelini ödüyorum.. *** In another life, I would be your girl -Başka bir hayatta, senin sevgilin olurdum We’d keep all our promises, be us against the world -Bütün sözlerimizi tutardık, dünyaya karşı kendimiz olurduk *** In another life, I would make you stay -Başka bir hayatta, senin kalmanı sağlardım So I don’t have to say you were the one that got away -Böylece, senin giden o kişi olduğunu söylemek zorunda kalmazdım The one that got away -Giden o kişi.. *** The one (the one) -O kişi The one (the one) -O kişi The one (the one) -O kişi *** In another life, I would make you stay -Başka bir hayatta, senin kalmanı sağlardım So I don’t have to say you were the one that got away -Böylece, senin giden o kişi olduğunu söylemek zorunda kalmazdım The one that got away -Giden o kişi..