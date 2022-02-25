×
7/24 Dinle Mobil uygulaması
Uygulamada Aç
DİNLENİYOR...
7/24 Dinle Katy Perry

The One That Got Away Şarkı Sözleri

Katy Perry The One That Got Away şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Katy Perry The One That Got Away şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan The One That Got Away sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Katy Perry

Katy Perry

The One That Got Away

  • The One That Got Away
Tüm Şarkıları

Copyright © 2022 724 Dinle. Tüm Hakları Saklıdır.

Ses Hızı 1x
Ses Hızı