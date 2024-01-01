Waking Up In Vegas Şarkı Sözleri
Katy Perry
Waking Up In Vegas
You gotta help me out
It's all a blur last night
We need a taxi 'cause you're hung-over and I'm broke
I lost my fake ID but you lost the motel key
Spare me your freakin' dirty looks
Now don't blame me
You want to cash out and get the hell out of town
Don't be a baby
Remember what you told me
Shut up and put your money where your mouth is
That's what you get for waking up in Vegas
Get up and shake the glitter off your clothes now
That's what you get for waking up in Vegas
Why are these lights so bright?
Oh, did we get hitched last night dressed up like Elvis?
Why am I wearing your class ring?
Don't call your mother
'cause now we're partners in crime
Don't be a baby
Remember what you told me
Shut up and put your money where your mouth is
That's what you get for waking up in Vegas
Get up and shake the glitter off your clothes now
That's what you get for waking up in Vegas
You got me into this
Information overload, situation lost control
Send out an S.O.S.
And get some cash out
We're gonna tear up the town
Don't be a baby
Remember what you told me
Told me, told me...
Shut up and put your money where your mouth is
That's what you get for waking up in Vegas
Get up and shake the glitter off your clothes, now
That's what you get for waking up in Vegas
That's what you get, baby
Shake the glitter, shake, shake, shake the glitter, c'mon!
Give me some cash out, baby
Give me some cash out, baby