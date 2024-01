Kazy Lambist

We felt in love tonight And this is all we know *** We turn off the lights For a last touch and go *** And we go back in time We go back in time On our way to Annecy On our way to Annecy *** I left this before I don't want no more On our way to Annecy On our way to Annecy *** Somewhere you're drumming the soft tops This temptress, I just can't resist her charms On our way to Annecy On our way to Annecy *** That's where I left you before This temptress, I just can't resist her charms I'm with you, Claire On our way to Annecy *** On our way to Annecy On our way to Annecy *** On our way to Annecy On our way to Annecy *** On our way to Annecy On our way to Annecy *** On our way to Annecy On our way to Annecy