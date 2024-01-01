Kazy Lambist

Big Fish Şarkı Sözleri
When I met this boy
How could I know he would drive me to the Badlands of Montana
***
I don't wanna' share the sea
I'ma be above you all together
Il n'y a pas de place ici
Please, Big Fish don't last forever
***
I'm feeling irrational
Diving into the waves, and
All is know is a dream
I didn't mean to be mean
***
I wish you don't go
I wish you don't go away
You're the stream in my soul
And I just want you to stay
***
I wish you don't go
I wish you don't go away
You're the stream in my soul
And I just want you to stay
***
I wish you don't go
I wish you don't go away
You're the stream in my soul
And I just want you to stay
***
I don't wanna' share the sea
I'ma be above you all together
Il n'y a pas de place ici
Please, big fish don't last forever
***
You're the only one who knows it all
Acting wild and all, I mean
You could sail with me
And then go deep with me
***
Because I'm irrational
The mistakes I make them all, and
I will go down with you
Lost in your arms, you fool
***
Oh baby
Come swim to me
I want to swim
With you, with you
***
I wish you don't go
I wish you don't go away
You're the stream in my soul
And I just want you to stay
***
I wish you don't go
I wish you don't go away
You're the stream in my soul
And I just want you to stay
***
I wish you don't go
I wish you don't go away
You're the stream in my soul
And I just want you to stay
***
I wish you don't go
I wish you don't go away
You're the stream in my soul
And I just want you to stay
***
I wish you don't go
I wish yo