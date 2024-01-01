Kazy Lambist

When I met this boy How could I know he would drive me to the Badlands of Montana *** I don't wanna' share the sea I'ma be above you all together Il n'y a pas de place ici Please, Big Fish don't last forever *** I'm feeling irrational Diving into the waves, and All is know is a dream I didn't mean to be mean *** I wish you don't go I wish you don't go away You're the stream in my soul And I just want you to stay *** I wish you don't go I wish you don't go away You're the stream in my soul And I just want you to stay *** I wish you don't go I wish you don't go away You're the stream in my soul And I just want you to stay *** I don't wanna' share the sea I'ma be above you all together Il n'y a pas de place ici Please, big fish don't last forever *** You're the only one who knows it all Acting wild and all, I mean You could sail with me And then go deep with me *** Because I'm irrational The mistakes I make them all, and I will go down with you Lost in your arms, you fool *** Oh baby Come swim to me I want to swim With you, with you *** I wish you don't go I wish you don't go away You're the stream in my soul And I just want you to stay *** I wish you don't go I wish you don't go away You're the stream in my soul And I just want you to stay *** I wish you don't go I wish you don't go away You're the stream in my soul And I just want you to stay *** I wish you don't go I wish you don't go away You're the stream in my soul And I just want you to stay *** I wish you don't go I wish yo