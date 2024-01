Kazy Lambist

What you gonna do? (What?) Do you wanna go down? (Uh) What you gonna do? Do you wanna go down? *** What you gonna do? (What?) Do you wanna go down? (Uh) What you gonna do? Do you wanna go down? *** What you gonna do? (What?) Do you wanna go down? (Uh) What you gonna do? Do you wanna go down? *** What you gonna do? (What?) Do you wanna go down? (Uh) What you gonna do? Do you wanna go down? *** Because I'm a beast, I'ma marry you Flying from the east to the west coast Make love on a beach with no curfew If you want a big fish, I'm a shark *** Feeling like it is the scenario Flying from the east to the west coast Make love on the beach like a seastar If you want a big fish, I'm a shark *** And I go, go, go With the seastars And I go, go, go With the seastars *** What you gonna do? (What?) Do you wanna go down? (Uh) What you gonna do? Do you wanna go down? *** What you gonna do? (What?) Do you wanna go down? (Uh) What you gonna do? Do you wanna go down *** What you gonna do? (What?) Do you wanna go down? (Uh) What you gonna do? (What?) Do you wanna go down? (Uh) *** What you gonna do? (What?) Do you wanna go down? (Uh) What you gonna do? Do you wanna go down? (Uh) *** Cute girls on a towel doing yoga Gold chains on my wrist, you know I told ya A weekend on a boat in California Please kiss me while I hold you *** And so we're going down, yelling hell yeah I drown you just because I can't help it You know we waited for this a long time Now everywhere we go is my hometown This is just a gift for my long travel 'Cause I had to build my own tunnel *** And I go, go, go With the seastars And I go, go, go With the seastars *** I will be with you 'til I die, die When I'm with you it's alright I'ma be with you 'til I die, die When I'm with you it's alright *** Gotta find a way home *** I wonder why no one No one wants to come I wonder sometimes If you really want to come *** Cute girls on a towel doing yoga Gold chains on my wrist, you know I told ya A weekend on a boat in California Please kiss me while I hold you And so we're going down, yelling hell yeah I drown you just because I can't help it You know we waited for this a long time Now everywhere we go is my hometown, woah