'Cause they wanna be down Oh they wanna be down Oh my God *** We never got time to talk in the morning Waiting for you to give me a sign Feeling like time blows by as you're running As you're running *** Oh my God Oh my God Oh my God Oh my God *** 'Cause they wanna be down Oh they wanna be *** We never got time to talk in the morning Waiting for you to give me a sign Feeling like time blows by as you're running As you're running *** Oh my God Oh my God Oh my God Oh my God *** 'Cause they wanna be down Oh they wanna be down *** Oh my God Oh my God Oh my God Oh my God