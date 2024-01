Kazy Lambist

On you, my feelings have been hurt On you, don't you see the clouds coming down On you, my feelings have been hurt On you, don't you see the clouds coming down *** With me on my finger, now Fly me by the window I travel through the sunshine Don't you see the clouds coming down With me on my finger, now Fly me by the window I travel through the sunshine Don't you see the clouds coming down *** On you, my feelings have been hurt On you, don't you see the clouds coming down *** With me on my finger, now Fly me by the window I travel through the sunshine Don't you see the clouds coming down With me on my finger, now Fly me by the window I travel through the sunshine Don't you see the clouds coming down *** I'm falling for you I guess I'm just falling for you I guess I'm just falling for you I guess I'm just falling for you I guess I'm falling for you I guess I'm just falling for you I guess I'm falling for you I guess I'm just falling for you I guess I'm just falling for you I guess I'm just falling for you I guess I'm just falling for you I guess I'm just falling for you