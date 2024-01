Kazy Lambist

Turning off my brain as I walk into the club I feel my feet are moving I can't get enough Turning off my brain as I walk into the club I feel my feet are moving I can't get enough *** Ooh-oo, ooh-oo, ooh-oo, ooh-oo-ooh *** Turning off my brain as I walk into the club I feel my feet are moving I can't get enough Stranger warmth I'm feeling Caught somewhere in between Another northern lights And a polar morning *** Turning off my brain as I walk into the club I feel my feet are moving I can't get enough Stranger warmth I'm feeling Caught somewhere in between Another northern lights And a polar morning *** Turning off my brain as I walk into the club I feel my feet are moving I can't get enough Turning off my brain as I walk into the club I feel my feet are moving I can't get enough Get enough *** Get enough gеt enough Get enough gеt enough Ooh-oo, ooh-oo, ooh-oo, ooh-oo-ooh *** (Ooh-oo, ooh-oo, ooh-oo, ooh-oo-ooh) Turning off my brain as I walk into the club I feel my feet are moving I can't get enough (get enough) Get enough get enough