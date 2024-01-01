Kazy Lambist

We'll go wherever you wanna go From here we see it all Along us young portuges get high I get today we'll stay with the oild The city is beautiful I'm still in my bed, you give me a phone call You tell me to come and chill by the Tage A band appears then and starts playing We jump then and so we go Strong like we've never been before The music wave we're looking for Is coming, coming, Coming to us in Lisboa *** The city is beautiful Going to the Lux now Chatting in the line We had a few drinks You've got your cute blury eyes I kiss you and I see some jalous single boys We enter and we forget everything in the noise Cause we're at home, at home, it feels like home The city is beautiful