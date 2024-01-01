The City Is Beautiful Şarkı Sözleri
Kazy Lambist
The City Is Beautiful
We'll go wherever you wanna go
From here we see it all
Along us young portuges get high
I get today we'll stay with the oild
The city is beautiful
I'm still in my bed, you give me a phone call
You tell me to come and chill by the Tage
A band appears then and starts playing
We jump then and so we go
Strong like we've never been before
The music wave we're looking for
Is coming, coming,
Coming to us in Lisboa
***
The city is beautiful
Going to the Lux now
Chatting in the line
We had a few drinks
You've got your cute blury eyes
I kiss you and I see some jalous single boys
We enter and we forget everything in the noise
Cause we're at home, at home, it feels like home
The city is beautiful