Kazy Lambist

You're haunting my night, every every night, you're haunting my night I work if I have to, work if I have to You're haunting my night, every every night, you're haunting my night And I work if I have to, work if I have to (work) *** It's about you It's about you It's about you It's about you (work) *** Eu te amo, minha bebê E a noite é em ti que penso Tudo que eu faço é trabalhar Para garantir que nada vai faltar Oh Eliana, Eliana, ya Oh Eliana, Eliana, ya *** You're haunting my night, every every night, you're haunting my night (You're haunting my night) I work if I have to, work if I have to (I work if I have to) you're haunting my night, every every night, you're haunting my night (You're haunting my night) and I work if I have to, work if I have to (Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah) you're haunting my night, every every night, you're haunting my night (You're haunting my night) I work if I have to, work if I have to (I work if I have to) you're haunting my night, every every night, you're haunting my night (You're haunting my night) and I work if I have to, work if I have to *** Oh Eliana, Eliana, ya Oh Eliana, Eliana, ya Volta pra casa, mãe *** It's about you It's about you *** Tudo o que eu puder, eu juro eu te dou Incondicionalmente por ti é o meu amor Ao infinito, seja aonde for Eu vou, eu vou, eu vou, eu vou *** You're haunting my night, every every night, you're haunting my night (You're haunting my night) I work if I have to, work if I have to (I work if I have to) you're haunting my night, every every night, you're haunting my night (You're haunting my night) and I work if I have to, work if I have to (Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah) you're haunting my night, every every night, you're haunting my night (You're haunting my night) I work if I have to, work if I have to (I work if I have to) you're haunting my night, every every night, you're haunting my night