Kenya Grace

(INTRO) Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh *** (VERSE 1) Always ends the same When it was me and you But every time I meet somebody new It's like deja vu (deja vu) I swear they sound the same It's like they know my skin Every word they say sounds just like him And it goes like this *** (CHORUS) We'll get in your car and you'll lean to kiss me We'll talk for hours and lie on the backseat Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh And the one random night when everything changes You won't reply and we'll go back to strangers Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh *** (POST-CHORUS) Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh *** (VERSE 2) It's something that I hate How everyone's disposable Evert time I date somebody new I feel vulnerable (vulnerable) That it'll never change And it will just stay like this Never really date and breaking up And it goes like this *** (CHORUS) We'll get in your car and you'll lean to kiss me We'll talk for hours and lie on the backseat Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh And the one random night when everything changes You won't reply and we'll go back to strangers Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh *** (BRIDGE) Always ends the same When it was me and you But every time I meet somebody new It's like deja vu (It's like deja vu) And when we spoke for months Well, did you ever mean it? (Did you ever mean it?) How can we say that this is love When it goes like this? *** (CHORUS) We'll get in your car and you'll lean to kiss me We'll talk for hours and lie on the backseat Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh And the one random night when everything changes You won't reply and we'll go back to strangers Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh (Go back to strangers) *** (POST-CHORUS) Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh (Go back to strangers) Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh (Go back to strangers)