Kenya Grace

(INTRO)
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
***
(VERSE 1)
Always ends the same
When it was me and you
But every time I meet somebody new
It's like deja vu (deja vu)
I swear they sound the same
It's like they know my skin
Every word they say sounds just like him
And it goes like this
***
(CHORUS)
We'll get in your car and you'll lean to kiss me
We'll talk for hours and lie on the backseat
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
And the one random night when everything changes
You won't reply and we'll go back to strangers
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
***
(POST-CHORUS)
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
***
(VERSE 2)
It's something that I hate
How everyone's disposable
Evert time I date somebody new
I feel vulnerable (vulnerable)
That it'll never change
And it will just stay like this
Never really date and breaking up
And it goes like this
***
(CHORUS)
We'll get in your car and you'll lean to kiss me
We'll talk for hours and lie on the backseat
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
And the one random night when everything changes
You won't reply and we'll go back to strangers
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
***
(BRIDGE)
Always ends the same
When it was me and you
But every time I meet somebody new
It's like deja vu (It's like deja vu)
And when we spoke for months
Well, did you ever mean it? (Did you ever mean it?)
How can we say that this is love
When it goes like this?
***
(CHORUS)
We'll get in your car and you'll lean to kiss me
We'll talk for hours and lie on the backseat
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
And the one random night when everything changes
You won't reply and we'll go back to strangers
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh (Go back to strangers)
***
(POST-CHORUS)
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh (Go back to strangers)
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh (Go back to strangers)