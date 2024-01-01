K'naan Warsame

When I get older I will be stronger They'll call me freedom just like a wavin' flag When I get older I will be stronger They'll call me freedom just like a wavin' flag And then it goes back, and then it goes back And then it goes back, oh Born to a throne, stronger than Rome But violent prone, poor people zone But it's my home, all I have known Where I got grown, streets we would roam Out of the darkness, I came the farthest Among the hardest survival Learn from these streets, it can be bleak Accept no defeat, surrender, retreat So we struggling, fighting to eat And we wondering when we'll be free So we patiently wait for that fateful day It's not far away, but for now we say When I get older I will be stronger They'll call me freedom just like a wavin' flag And then it goes back, and then it goes back And then it goes back, oh So many wars, settling scores Bringing us promises, leaving us poor I heard them say, "Love is the way" "Love is the answer, " that's what they say But look how they treat us, make us believers We fight their battles, then they deceive us Try to control us, they couldn't hold us 'Cause we just move forward like Buffalo Soldiers But we struggling, fighting to eat And we wondering, when we'll be free So we patiently wait for that faithful day It's not far away but for now we say When I get older I will be stronger They'll call me freedom just like a wavin' flag And then it goes back, and then it goes back And then it goes back, and then it goes When I get older I will be stronger They'll call me freedom just like a wavin' flag And then it goes back, and then it goes back And then it goes back, and then it goes And then it goes And everybody will be singing it And you and I will be singing it And we all will be singing it When I get older, I will be stronger They'll call me freedom just like a wavin' flag And then it goes back, and then it goes back And then it goes back, and then it goes When I get older, I will be stronger They'll call me freedom just like a wavin' flag And then it goes back, and then it goes back And then it goes back, oh When I get older, when I get older I will be stronger just like a wavin' flag Just like a wavin' flag, just like a wavin' flag Flag, flag, just like a wavin' flag