Brrrrrrr Lime mic'la Krys again Booty booty bootyshake ya Et sur ma gauche les filles les plus sexy Mais sur ma droite elles se debrouillent aussi On ne sait plus a qui decerner le premier prix Qui sera celle qui nous fera le meilleur bootyshaking Le bootyshanking c'est ton nouvel exercice Mieux que le stepping girl la pratique est tous les soirs Avec des copines apres le shopping Quand tu debarque dans la boite so fresh so clean et voici oh Booty shake gyal, booty shake gyal gauche droite booty shake gyal Fait nous voir comment tu bouges ton bonda Fait nous voir comment tu bouges ton bonda Booty shake gyal, booty shake gyal OH AH booty shake Botyboty shake botyboty shake botybotyshake botybotyboty shake ya C?est vrai que tu exel avec ton boul XXL Tu es la plus sexy pour ne pas dire la plus sexuel Vous nous faites tellement plaisir toi et ta copine Estelle Quand vous faite le bootyshake Quand vous faite Le bootyshanking c'est ton nouvel exercice Mieux que le stepping girl la pratique tous les soirs Avec des copines apres le shopping Quand tu debarque dans la boite so fresh so clean eh gyal Quand tu bouges ton corps de haut en bas, de gauche a droite en harmonie On en demande encore on pourrait rester te regarder toute la nuit Baby dance encore voir tes dehancher hardcord c'est toi la ? bootyshake encore Booty shake gyal, booty shake gyal botybotybotybotyboty shake ah Booty shake gyal, booty shake gyal botybotybotybotyboty shake ah Booty shake gyal, booty shake gyal botybotybotybotyboty botybotyboty..... yeah bootyshake ya k-r-y-s fait moi voir comment tu bouge ton bonda fait moi voir comment tu bouge ton bonda YEAAAH C?est vrai que tu exel avec ton boul XXl Tu es la plus sexy pour ne pas dire la plus sexuel Vous nous faites tellement plaisir toi et ta copine Axelle Quand vous faite le botybotybotyboty Ooh oh yeaaaeeh Booty shake gyal, booty shake gyal gauche droite booty shake gyal fait le voir comment tu bouge ton bonda fait le voir comment tu bouge ton bonda Booty shake gyal, booty shake gyal OH AH booty shake Botyboty shake botyboty shake botybotyshake botybotyboty shake ya Ooh oh yeaeh Oohohohohohohohoh YEAH K-R-Y-S bootyshake gyal ...bouge ton bonda