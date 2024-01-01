Bootyshake Şarkı Sözleri
Krys Bootyshake şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Krys Bootyshake şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Bootyshake sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Brrrrrrr
Lime mic'la
Krys again
Booty booty bootyshake ya
Et sur ma gauche les filles les plus sexy
Mais sur ma droite elles se debrouillent aussi
On ne sait plus a qui decerner le premier prix
Qui sera celle qui nous fera le meilleur bootyshaking
Le bootyshanking c'est ton nouvel exercice
Mieux que le stepping girl la pratique est tous les soirs
Avec des copines apres le shopping
Quand tu debarque dans la boite so fresh so clean et voici oh
Booty shake gyal, booty shake gyal gauche droite booty shake gyal
Fait nous voir comment tu bouges ton bonda
Fait nous voir comment tu bouges ton bonda
Booty shake gyal, booty shake gyal OH AH booty shake
Botyboty shake botyboty shake botybotyshake botybotyboty shake ya
C?est vrai que tu exel avec ton boul XXL
Tu es la plus sexy pour ne pas dire la plus sexuel
Vous nous faites tellement plaisir toi et ta copine Estelle
Quand vous faite le bootyshake
Quand vous faite
Le bootyshanking c'est ton nouvel exercice
Mieux que le stepping girl la pratique tous les soirs
Avec des copines apres le shopping
Quand tu debarque dans la boite so fresh so clean eh gyal
Quand tu bouges ton corps de haut en bas, de gauche a droite en harmonie
On en demande encore on pourrait rester te regarder toute la nuit
Baby dance encore voir tes dehancher hardcord c'est toi la ? bootyshake encore
Booty shake gyal, booty shake gyal botybotybotybotyboty shake ah
Booty shake gyal, booty shake gyal botybotybotybotyboty shake ah
Booty shake gyal, booty shake gyal botybotybotybotyboty botybotyboty.....
yeah bootyshake ya
k-r-y-s
fait moi voir comment tu bouge ton bonda
fait moi voir comment tu bouge ton bonda
YEAAAH
C?est vrai que tu exel avec ton boul XXl
Tu es la plus sexy pour ne pas dire la plus sexuel
Vous nous faites tellement plaisir toi et ta copine Axelle
Quand vous faite le botybotybotyboty
Ooh oh
yeaaaeeh
Booty shake gyal, booty shake gyal gauche droite booty shake gyal
fait le voir comment tu bouge ton bonda
fait le voir comment tu bouge ton bonda
Booty shake gyal, booty shake gyal OH AH booty shake
Botyboty shake botyboty shake botybotyshake botybotyboty shake ya
Ooh oh
yeaeh
Oohohohohohohohoh
YEAH K-R-Y-S
bootyshake gyal
...bouge ton bonda