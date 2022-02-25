I know that we are young
– Şunu biliyorum; genciz
And I know that you may love me
– Ve şunui biliyorum; beni sevebilirsin
But I just can’t be with you like this anymore
– Ama artık seninle bu şekilde olamıyorum
Alejandro
***
She’s got both hands In her pocket
– (Kızın)İki eli de ceplerinde
And she won’t look at you
– Ve (kız) sana bakmayacak
Won’t look you at
– Sana bakmayacak
She hides through love
– Aşk sayesinde saklanıyor
She got a halo around her finger
– Parmağının etrafında bir hare var
Around you
– Senin etrafında
***
You know that I love you boy
– Seni sevdiğimi biliyorsun oğlum
Hot like Mexico, rejoice
– Meksika gibi ateşlisin, neşelen
At this point I gotta choose
– Bu noktada seçim yapmam gerek
Nothing to lose
– Kaybedecek bir şey yok
**
Don’t call my name
– Adımı söyleme
Don’t call my name, Alejandro
– Adımı söyleme, Alejandro
I’m not your babe
– Senin bebeğin değilim
I’m not your babe, Fernando
– Senin bebeğim değilim, Fernando
Don’t wanna kiss, don’t wanna touch
– Öpmek isteme, dokunmak isteme
Just smoke one cigarette more
– Sadece bir sigara daha iç
Don’t call my name
– Adımı söyleme
Don’t call my name, Roberto
– Adımı söyleme, Roberto
***
Alejandro
– Alejandro
Ale-ale-jandro
– Ale-ale-jandro
***
Just stop
– Sadece dur
Please, Just let me go
– Lütfen, bırak gideyim
Alejandro, Just let me go
– Alejandro, bırak gideyim
***
She’s not broken
– O kırgın değil
She’s just a baby
– O sadece bir bebek
But her boyfriend’s like a dad, just like a dad
– Ama erkek arkadaşı bir baba gibi, tıpkı bir baba gibi
Draw those flames that burn before him
– Alevleri çek bu onu yakmadan önce
Now he’s gonna find a fight, gonna fool the bad
– Şimdi bir kavgaya karışacak, kötüyü kandıracak
***
You know that I love you boy
– Seni sevdiğimi biliyorsun oğlum
Hot like Mexico, rejoice
– Meksika gibi ateşlisin, neşelen
At this point I gotta choose
– Bu noktada seçim yapmam gerek
Nothing to lose
– Kaybedecek bir şey yok
***
Don’t call my name
– Adımı söyleme
Don’t call my name, Alejandro
– Adımı söyleme, Alejandro
I’m not your babe
– Senin bebeğin değilim
I’m not your babe, Fernando
– Senin bebeğin değilim, Fernando
***
Don’t wanna kiss, don’t wanna touch
– Öpmek isteme, dokunmak isteme
Just smoke one cigarette more
– Sadece bir sigara daha iç
Don’t call my name
– Adımı söyleme
Don’t call my name, Roberto
– Adımı söyleme
***
Alejandro
– Alejandro
Ale-ale-jandro
– Ale-ale-jandro
***
Dont bother me
– Canımı sıkma
Dont bother me, Alejandro
– Canımı sıkma, Alejandro
Dont call my name
– Adımı söyleme
Dont call my name, Bye Fernando
– Adımı söyleme, Elveda Fernando
I’m not you’re babe
– Bebğin değilim
I’m not you’re babe, Alejandro
– Bebeğin değilim, Alejandro
Don’t wanna kiss, don’t wanna touch,
– Öpmek istemiyorum, dokunmak istemiyorum
***
Don’t call my name
– Adımı söyleme
Don’t call my name, Alejandro
– Adımı söyleme, Alejandro
I’m not your babe
– Senin bebeğin değilim
I’m not your babe, Fernando
– Senin bebeğim değilim, Fernando
***
Don’t wanna kiss don’t wanna touch.
– Öpmek isteme, dokunmak isteme
Just smoke one Ciggarette and run.
– Sadece bir sigara daha ve kaç
Don’t call my name
– Adımı söyleme
Don’t call my name
– Adımı söyleme.
***
Alejandro
– Alejandro
Ale-ale-jandro
– Ale-ale-jandro
***
Don’t call my name
– Adımı söyleme
Don’t call my name, Alejandro
– Adımı söyleme, Alejandro
I’m not your babe
– Senin bebeğin değilim
I’m not your babe, Fernando
– Senin bebeğim değilim, Fernando
***
Don’t wanna kiss don’t wanna touch.
– Öpmek isteme, dokunmak isteme
Just smoke one Ciggarette and run.
– Sadece bir sigara daha ve kaç
I’m not your babe
– Senin bebeğin değilim
Don’t call my name, Roberto.
– Adımı söyleme, Roberto
***
Alejandro
– Alejandro
Ale-ale-jandro
– Ale-ale-jandro