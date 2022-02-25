I know that we are young – Şunu biliyorum; genciz And I know that you may love me – Ve şunui biliyorum; beni sevebilirsin But I just can’t be with you like this anymore – Ama artık seninle bu şekilde olamıyorum Alejandro *** She’s got both hands In her pocket – (Kızın)İki eli de ceplerinde And she won’t look at you – Ve (kız) sana bakmayacak Won’t look you at – Sana bakmayacak She hides through love – Aşk sayesinde saklanıyor She got a halo around her finger – Parmağının etrafında bir hare var Around you – Senin etrafında *** You know that I love you boy – Seni sevdiğimi biliyorsun oğlum Hot like Mexico, rejoice – Meksika gibi ateşlisin, neşelen At this point I gotta choose – Bu noktada seçim yapmam gerek Nothing to lose – Kaybedecek bir şey yok ** Don’t call my name – Adımı söyleme Don’t call my name, Alejandro – Adımı söyleme, Alejandro I’m not your babe – Senin bebeğin değilim I’m not your babe, Fernando – Senin bebeğim değilim, Fernando Don’t wanna kiss, don’t wanna touch – Öpmek isteme, dokunmak isteme Just smoke one cigarette more – Sadece bir sigara daha iç Don’t call my name – Adımı söyleme Don’t call my name, Roberto – Adımı söyleme, Roberto *** Alejandro – Alejandro Ale-ale-jandro – Ale-ale-jandro *** Just stop – Sadece dur Please, Just let me go – Lütfen, bırak gideyim Alejandro, Just let me go – Alejandro, bırak gideyim *** She’s not broken – O kırgın değil She’s just a baby – O sadece bir bebek But her boyfriend’s like a dad, just like a dad – Ama erkek arkadaşı bir baba gibi, tıpkı bir baba gibi Draw those flames that burn before him – Alevleri çek bu onu yakmadan önce Now he’s gonna find a fight, gonna fool the bad – Şimdi bir kavgaya karışacak, kötüyü kandıracak *** You know that I love you boy – Seni sevdiğimi biliyorsun oğlum Hot like Mexico, rejoice – Meksika gibi ateşlisin, neşelen At this point I gotta choose – Bu noktada seçim yapmam gerek Nothing to lose – Kaybedecek bir şey yok *** Don’t call my name – Adımı söyleme Don’t call my name, Alejandro – Adımı söyleme, Alejandro I’m not your babe – Senin bebeğin değilim I’m not your babe, Fernando – Senin bebeğin değilim, Fernando *** Don’t wanna kiss, don’t wanna touch – Öpmek isteme, dokunmak isteme Just smoke one cigarette more – Sadece bir sigara daha iç Don’t call my name – Adımı söyleme Don’t call my name, Roberto – Adımı söyleme *** Alejandro – Alejandro Ale-ale-jandro – Ale-ale-jandro *** Dont bother me – Canımı sıkma Dont bother me, Alejandro – Canımı sıkma, Alejandro Dont call my name – Adımı söyleme Dont call my name, Bye Fernando – Adımı söyleme, Elveda Fernando I’m not you’re babe – Bebğin değilim I’m not you’re babe, Alejandro – Bebeğin değilim, Alejandro Don’t wanna kiss, don’t wanna touch, – Öpmek istemiyorum, dokunmak istemiyorum *** Don’t call my name – Adımı söyleme Don’t call my name, Alejandro – Adımı söyleme, Alejandro I’m not your babe – Senin bebeğin değilim I’m not your babe, Fernando – Senin bebeğim değilim, Fernando *** Don’t wanna kiss don’t wanna touch. – Öpmek isteme, dokunmak isteme Just smoke one Ciggarette and run. – Sadece bir sigara daha ve kaç Don’t call my name – Adımı söyleme Don’t call my name – Adımı söyleme. *** Alejandro – Alejandro Ale-ale-jandro – Ale-ale-jandro *** Don’t call my name – Adımı söyleme Don’t call my name, Alejandro – Adımı söyleme, Alejandro I’m not your babe – Senin bebeğin değilim I’m not your babe, Fernando – Senin bebeğim değilim, Fernando *** Don’t wanna kiss don’t wanna touch. – Öpmek isteme, dokunmak isteme Just smoke one Ciggarette and run. – Sadece bir sigara daha ve kaç I’m not your babe – Senin bebeğin değilim Don’t call my name, Roberto. – Adımı söyleme, Roberto *** Alejandro – Alejandro Ale-ale-jandro – Ale-ale-jandro