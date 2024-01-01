My name isn't Alice But I'll keep looking, I'll keep looking for Wonderland My name isn't Alice But I'll keep looking, I'll keep looking for Wonderland, Wonderland Ah-ah-ah-oh, ah-ah-ah Set me free Ah-ah-ah-oh, ah-ah-ah Set me free Could you pull me out of this alive? Ah-ah-ah-oh, ah-ah-ah Where's my body? I'm stuck in my mind Ah-ah-ah-oh, ah-ah-ah Oh ma-ma-ma, oh ma-ma-ma I'm tired of screaming Oh ma-ma-ma, oh ma-ma-ma At the top of my lungs Oh my mother, oh my mother I'm in the hole, I'm falling down, down, so down, down My name isn't Alice But I'll keep looking, I'll keep looking for Wonderland My name isn't Alice But I'll keep looking, I'll keep looking for Wonderland, Wonderland Take me home Take me to Wonderland, Wonderland Take me home Take me to Wonderland, Wonderland Sick and tired of waking up Screaming at the top of my lungs Think I might have just left myself behind Maestro, play me your symphony I will listen to anything Take me on a trip, DJ, free my mind My name isn't Alice But I'll keep looking, I'll keep looking for Wonderland My name isn't Alice But I'll keep looking, I'll keep looking for Wonderland, Wonderland Take me home Take me to Wonderland, Wonderland Take me home Take me to Wonderland, Wonderland Take me home Take me to Wonderland, Wonderland Take me home Take me to Wonderland, Wonderland Ah-ah-ah-oh, ah-ah-ah Set me free Ah-ah-ah-oh, ah-ah-ah-oh Set me free