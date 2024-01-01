Alice Şarkı Sözleri
Lady Gaga Alice şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Lady Gaga Alice şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Alice sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tüm Şarkıları
-
My name isn't Alice
But I'll keep looking, I'll keep looking for Wonderland
My name isn't Alice
But I'll keep looking, I'll keep looking for Wonderland, Wonderland
Ah-ah-ah-oh, ah-ah-ah
Set me free
Ah-ah-ah-oh, ah-ah-ah
Set me free
Could you pull me out of this alive?
Ah-ah-ah-oh, ah-ah-ah
Where's my body? I'm stuck in my mind
Ah-ah-ah-oh, ah-ah-ah
Oh ma-ma-ma, oh ma-ma-ma
I'm tired of screaming
Oh ma-ma-ma, oh ma-ma-ma
At the top of my lungs
Oh my mother, oh my mother
I'm in the hole, I'm falling down, down, so down, down
My name isn't Alice
But I'll keep looking, I'll keep looking for Wonderland
My name isn't Alice
But I'll keep looking, I'll keep looking for Wonderland, Wonderland
Take me home
Take me to Wonderland, Wonderland
Take me home
Take me to Wonderland, Wonderland
Sick and tired of waking up
Screaming at the top of my lungs
Think I might have just left myself behind
Maestro, play me your symphony
I will listen to anything
Take me on a trip, DJ, free my mind
My name isn't Alice
But I'll keep looking, I'll keep looking for Wonderland
My name isn't Alice
But I'll keep looking, I'll keep looking for Wonderland, Wonderland
Take me home
Take me to Wonderland, Wonderland
Take me home
Take me to Wonderland, Wonderland
Take me home
Take me to Wonderland, Wonderland
Take me home
Take me to Wonderland, Wonderland
Ah-ah-ah-oh, ah-ah-ah
Set me free
Ah-ah-ah-oh, ah-ah-ah-oh
Set me free