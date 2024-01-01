I stand here waiting for you to bang the gong To crash the critic saying, "is it right or is it wrong?" If only fame had an IV, baby I could bear Being away from you, I found the vein, put it in here I live for the applause, applause, applause I live for the applause-plause, live for the applause-plause Live for the way that cheer and scream for me The applause, applause, applause Give me that thing that I love (Turn the lights on) Put your hands up, make 'em touch (Make it real loud) Give me that thing that I love (Turn the lights on) Put your hands up, make 'em touch (Make it real loud) A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E Make it real loud Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E Make it real loud Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch I've overheard your theory "Nostalgia's for geeks" I guess sir, if you say so Some of us just like to read One second I'm a Koon Then suddenly the Koon is me Pop culture was an art Now, art's in pop culture in me I live for the applause, applause, applause I live for the applause-plause, live for the applause-plause Live for the way that cheer and scream for me The applause, applause, applause Give me that thing that I love (Turn the lights on) Put your hands up, make 'em touch (Make it real loud) Give me that thing that I love (Turn the lights on) Put your hands up, make 'em touch (Make it real loud) A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E Make it real loud Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E Make it real loud Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch Touch, touch Touch, touch, now I live for the applause, applause, applause I live for the applause-plause, live for the applause-plause Live for the way that cheer and scream for me The applause, applause, applause Give me that thing that I love (Turn the lights on) Put your hands up, make 'em touch (Make it real loud) Give me that thing that I love (Turn the lights on) Put your hands up, make 'em touch (Make it real loud) A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E Make it real loud Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E Make it real loud Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch