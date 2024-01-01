I stand here waiting for you to bang the gong
To crash the critic saying, "is it right or is it wrong?"
If only fame had an IV, baby I could bear
Being away from you, I found the vein, put it in here
I live for the applause, applause, applause
I live for the applause-plause, live for the applause-plause
Live for the way that cheer and scream for me
The applause, applause, applause
Give me that thing that I love
(Turn the lights on)
Put your hands up, make 'em touch
(Make it real loud)
Give me that thing that I love
(Turn the lights on)
Put your hands up, make 'em touch
(Make it real loud)
A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E
Make it real loud
Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch
A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E
Make it real loud
Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch
I've overheard your theory
"Nostalgia's for geeks"
I guess sir, if you say so
Some of us just like to read
One second I'm a Koon
Then suddenly the Koon is me
Pop culture was an art
Now, art's in pop culture in me
I live for the applause, applause, applause
I live for the applause-plause, live for the applause-plause
Live for the way that cheer and scream for me
The applause, applause, applause
Give me that thing that I love
(Turn the lights on)
Put your hands up, make 'em touch
(Make it real loud)
Give me that thing that I love
(Turn the lights on)
Put your hands up, make 'em touch
(Make it real loud)
A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E
Make it real loud
Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch
A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E
Make it real loud
Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch
Touch, touch
Touch, touch, now
I live for the applause, applause, applause
I live for the applause-plause, live for the applause-plause
Live for the way that cheer and scream for me
The applause, applause, applause
Give me that thing that I love
(Turn the lights on)
Put your hands up, make 'em touch
(Make it real loud)
Give me that thing that I love
(Turn the lights on)
Put your hands up, make 'em touch
(Make it real loud)
A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E
Make it real loud
Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch
A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E
Make it real loud
Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch