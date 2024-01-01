Bloody Mary (Speed up) Şarkı Sözleri
Lady Gaga
Bloody Mary (Speed up)
-
Love is just a history that they may prove
and when you're gone I'll tell them my religion's you,
when Punktious comes to kill the king upon his throne,
I'm ready for their stones.
I'll dance dance dance
with my hands hands hands
above my head head head
like Jesus said
I'm gonna dance dance dance
with my hands hands hands above my head,
Hands together — forgive him before he's dead because
I won't cry for you,
I won't crucify the things you do,
I won't cry for you see,
when you're gone, I'll still be Bloody Mary
We are not just art for Michelangelo
to carve. He can't rewrite the agro
of my furied heart. I'll wait
on mountain tops in Paris cold.
Je ne veux pas mourir toute seule.
Gaga (x8)
Dum dum da di da
Dum dum da di da
Dittie da di da
Dum dum da di da
(x2)
I won't cry for you,
I won't crucify the things you do do do,
I won't cry for you see,
when you're gone, I'll still be Bloody Mary
Whoaaah (x8)
¡Oh, libérate, mi amor!