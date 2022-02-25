It doesn’t matter if you love him, or capital “H-I-M” (M, M, M) – Onu sevip sevmediğin önemli değil, ya da büyük harf “H-I-M” (M, M, M) Just put your paws up – Sadece pençelerini kaldır ‘Cause you were born this way, baby – Çünkü bu şekilde, bebek doğdun *** My mama told me when I was young – Annem bana küçükken söylemişti. “We are all born superstars” – “Hepimiz doğuştan süperstarız” She rolled my hair and put my lipstick on – Saçımı yuvarladı ve rujumu sürdü. In the glass of her boudoir – Odasının camında “There’s nothing wrong with loving who you are” – “Kim olduğunu sevmenin yanlış bir tarafı yok” She said, “‘Cause He made you perfect, babe” – “Çünkü seni mükemmel yaptı bebeğim” dedi. “So hold your head up, girl, and you’ll go far – “Başını dik tut kızım, çok uzağa gideceksin Listen to me when I say” – “Dediğimde beni dinle.” *** I’m beautiful in my way – Yolumda güzelim. ‘Cause God makes no mistakes – Çünkü Tanrı hata yapmaz I’m on the right track, baby – Doğru yoldayım bebeğim. I was born this way – Bu şekilde doğdum Don’t hide yourself in regret – Pişmanlık içinde saklanma Just love yourself, and you’re set – Sadece kendini sev ve hazırsın I’m on the right track, baby – Doğru yoldayım bebeğim. I was born this way (Born this way) – Bu şekilde doğdum (Bu şekilde doğdum) *** Ooh, there ain’t no other way – Ooh, başka yolu yok Baby, I was born this way – Bebeğim, böyle doğmuşum ben Baby, I was born this way (Born this way) – Bebeğim, bu şekilde doğdum (Bu şekilde doğdum) Ooh, there ain’t no other way – Ooh, başka yolu yok Baby, I was born this way – Bebeğim, böyle doğmuşum ben Right track, baby – Doğru yol bebeğim. I was born this way – Bu şekilde doğdum *** Don’t be a drag, just be a queen – Sürüklenme, sadece kraliçe ol Don’t be a drag, just be a queen – Sürüklenme, sadece kraliçe ol Don’t be a drag, just be a queen – Sürüklenme, sadece kraliçe ol Don’t be (Don’t be, don’t be) – Sakın Yapma be (yapma)yok *** Give yourself prudence and love your friends – Kendinize ihtiyatlı davranın ve arkadaşlarınızı sevin Subway kid, rejoice your truth – Metro çocuğu, gerçeğinin tadını çıkar In the religion of the insecure – Güvensizlerin dininde I must be myself, respect my youth – Kendim olmalıyım, gençliğime saygı duymalıyım A different lover is not a sin – Farklı bir sevgili günah değildir Believe capital H-I-M, hey, hey, hey – İnan sermaye H-I-M, hey, hey, hey I love my life, I love this record and – Hayatımı seviyorum, bu rekoru seviyorum ve Mi amore vole fe yah (Same DNA) – Mi amore vole fe yah (Aynı DNA) *** I’m beautiful in my way – Yolumda güzelim. ‘Cause God makes no mistakes – Çünkü Tanrı hata yapmaz I’m on the right track, baby – Doğru yoldayım bebeğim. I was born this way – Bu şekilde doğdum Don’t hide yourself in regret – Pişmanlık içinde saklanma Just love yourself, and you’re set – Sadece kendini sev ve hazırsın I’m on the right track, baby – Doğru yoldayım bebeğim. I was born this way (Born this way) – Bu şekilde doğdum (Bu şekilde doğdum) *** Ooh, there ain’t no other way – Ooh, başka yolu yok Baby, I was born this way – Bebeğim, böyle doğmuşum ben Baby, I was born this way (Born this way) – Bebeğim, bu şekilde doğdum (Bu şekilde doğdum) Ooh, there ain’t no other way – Ooh, başka yolu yok Baby, I was born this way – Bebeğim, böyle doğmuşum ben Right track, baby – Doğru yol bebeğim. I was born this way – Bu şekilde doğdum *** (Way) Don’t be, don’t be… – (Yolu) üzülme, üzülme… (Way) Church – (Yol) Kilise *** Don’t be a drag, just be a queen – Sürüklenme, sadece kraliçe ol Whether you’re broke or evergreen – Parasız ya da yaprak dökmeyen olsanız da You’re Black, white, beige, cholo descent – Sen Siyah, beyaz, bej, kolo kökenlisin. You’re Lebanese, you’re Orient – Lübnanlısın, doğulusun Whether life’s disabilities – Hayatın engelli olup olmadığı Left you outcast, bullied, or teased – Lütfen beni hemen uyandır, ya da alay Rejoice and love yourself today – Sevin ve bugün kendinizi sevin ‘Cause baby, you were born this way – Çünkü bebeğim, sen bu şekilde doğdun. *** No matter gay, straight, or bi – Eşcinsel, heteroseksüel veya bi olursa olsun Lesbian, transgender life – Lezbiyen, transseksüel yaşam I’m on the right track, baby – Doğru yoldayım bebeğim. I was born to survive – Hayatta kalmak için doğdum. No matter Black, white, or beige – Siyah, beyaz veya bej olursa olsun Chola or Orient made – Chola veya Orient yapımı I’m on the right track, baby – Doğru yoldayım bebeğim. I was born to be brave! – Cesur olmak için doğdum! *** I’m beautiful in my way – Yolumda güzelim. ‘Cause God makes no mistakes – Çünkü Tanrı hata yapmaz I’m on the right track, baby – Doğru yoldayım bebeğim. I was born this way – Bu şekilde doğdum Don’t hide yourself in regret – Pişmanlık içinde saklanma Just love yourself, and you’re set – Sadece kendini sev ve hazırsın I’m on the right track, baby – Doğru yoldayım bebeğim. I was born this way, yeah – Bu şekilde doğdum, evet *** Ooh, there ain’t no other way – Ooh, başka yolu yok Baby, I was born this way – Bebeğim, böyle doğmuşum ben Baby, I was born this way (Born this way) – Bebeğim, bu şekilde doğdum (Bu şekilde doğdum) Ooh, there ain’t no other way – Ooh, başka yolu yok Baby, I was born this way – Bebeğim, böyle doğmuşum ben I’m on the right track, baby – Doğru yoldayım bebeğim. I was born this way – Bu şekilde doğdum *** I was born this way, hey – Bu şekilde doğdum, hey I was born this way, hey – Bu şekilde doğdum, hey I’m on the right track, baby – Doğru yoldayım bebeğim. I was born this way, hey – Bu şekilde doğdum, hey I was born this way, hey – Bu şekilde doğdum, hey I was born this way, hey – Bu şekilde doğdum, hey I’m on the right track, baby – Doğru yoldayım bebeğim. I was born this way, hey – Bu şekilde doğdum, hey Same DNA, but born this way (Hey, hey, hey) – Aynı DNA, ama bu şekilde doğmuş (Hey, hey, hey) Same DNA, but born this way (Hey, hey, hey) – Aynı DNA, ama bu şekilde doğmuş (Hey, hey, hey)