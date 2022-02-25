It doesn’t matter if you love him, or capital “H-I-M” (M, M, M)
– Onu sevip sevmediğin önemli değil, ya da büyük harf “H-I-M” (M, M, M)
Just put your paws up
– Sadece pençelerini kaldır
‘Cause you were born this way, baby
– Çünkü bu şekilde, bebek doğdun
***
My mama told me when I was young
– Annem bana küçükken söylemişti.
“We are all born superstars”
– “Hepimiz doğuştan süperstarız”
She rolled my hair and put my lipstick on
– Saçımı yuvarladı ve rujumu sürdü.
In the glass of her boudoir
– Odasının camında
“There’s nothing wrong with loving who you are”
– “Kim olduğunu sevmenin yanlış bir tarafı yok”
She said, “‘Cause He made you perfect, babe”
– “Çünkü seni mükemmel yaptı bebeğim” dedi.
“So hold your head up, girl, and you’ll go far
– “Başını dik tut kızım, çok uzağa gideceksin
Listen to me when I say”
– “Dediğimde beni dinle.”
***
I’m beautiful in my way
– Yolumda güzelim.
‘Cause God makes no mistakes
– Çünkü Tanrı hata yapmaz
I’m on the right track, baby
– Doğru yoldayım bebeğim.
I was born this way
– Bu şekilde doğdum
Don’t hide yourself in regret
– Pişmanlık içinde saklanma
Just love yourself, and you’re set
– Sadece kendini sev ve hazırsın
I’m on the right track, baby
– Doğru yoldayım bebeğim.
I was born this way (Born this way)
– Bu şekilde doğdum (Bu şekilde doğdum)
***
Ooh, there ain’t no other way
– Ooh, başka yolu yok
Baby, I was born this way
– Bebeğim, böyle doğmuşum ben
Baby, I was born this way (Born this way)
– Bebeğim, bu şekilde doğdum (Bu şekilde doğdum)
Ooh, there ain’t no other way
– Ooh, başka yolu yok
Baby, I was born this way
– Bebeğim, böyle doğmuşum ben
Right track, baby
– Doğru yol bebeğim.
I was born this way
– Bu şekilde doğdum
***
Don’t be a drag, just be a queen
– Sürüklenme, sadece kraliçe ol
Don’t be a drag, just be a queen
– Sürüklenme, sadece kraliçe ol
Don’t be a drag, just be a queen
– Sürüklenme, sadece kraliçe ol
Don’t be (Don’t be, don’t be)
– Sakın Yapma be (yapma)yok
***
Give yourself prudence and love your friends
– Kendinize ihtiyatlı davranın ve arkadaşlarınızı sevin
Subway kid, rejoice your truth
– Metro çocuğu, gerçeğinin tadını çıkar
In the religion of the insecure
– Güvensizlerin dininde
I must be myself, respect my youth
– Kendim olmalıyım, gençliğime saygı duymalıyım
A different lover is not a sin
– Farklı bir sevgili günah değildir
Believe capital H-I-M, hey, hey, hey
– İnan sermaye H-I-M, hey, hey, hey
I love my life, I love this record and
– Hayatımı seviyorum, bu rekoru seviyorum ve
Mi amore vole fe yah (Same DNA)
– Mi amore vole fe yah (Aynı DNA)
***
I’m beautiful in my way
– Yolumda güzelim.
‘Cause God makes no mistakes
– Çünkü Tanrı hata yapmaz
I’m on the right track, baby
– Doğru yoldayım bebeğim.
I was born this way
– Bu şekilde doğdum
Don’t hide yourself in regret
– Pişmanlık içinde saklanma
Just love yourself, and you’re set
– Sadece kendini sev ve hazırsın
I’m on the right track, baby
– Doğru yoldayım bebeğim.
I was born this way (Born this way)
– Bu şekilde doğdum (Bu şekilde doğdum)
***
Ooh, there ain’t no other way
– Ooh, başka yolu yok
Baby, I was born this way
– Bebeğim, böyle doğmuşum ben
Baby, I was born this way (Born this way)
– Bebeğim, bu şekilde doğdum (Bu şekilde doğdum)
Ooh, there ain’t no other way
– Ooh, başka yolu yok
Baby, I was born this way
– Bebeğim, böyle doğmuşum ben
Right track, baby
– Doğru yol bebeğim.
I was born this way
– Bu şekilde doğdum
***
(Way) Don’t be, don’t be…
– (Yolu) üzülme, üzülme…
(Way) Church
– (Yol) Kilise
***
Don’t be a drag, just be a queen
– Sürüklenme, sadece kraliçe ol
Whether you’re broke or evergreen
– Parasız ya da yaprak dökmeyen olsanız da
You’re Black, white, beige, cholo descent
– Sen Siyah, beyaz, bej, kolo kökenlisin.
You’re Lebanese, you’re Orient
– Lübnanlısın, doğulusun
Whether life’s disabilities
– Hayatın engelli olup olmadığı
Left you outcast, bullied, or teased
– Lütfen beni hemen uyandır, ya da alay
Rejoice and love yourself today
– Sevin ve bugün kendinizi sevin
‘Cause baby, you were born this way
– Çünkü bebeğim, sen bu şekilde doğdun.
***
No matter gay, straight, or bi
– Eşcinsel, heteroseksüel veya bi olursa olsun
Lesbian, transgender life
– Lezbiyen, transseksüel yaşam
I’m on the right track, baby
– Doğru yoldayım bebeğim.
I was born to survive
– Hayatta kalmak için doğdum.
No matter Black, white, or beige
– Siyah, beyaz veya bej olursa olsun
Chola or Orient made
– Chola veya Orient yapımı
I’m on the right track, baby
– Doğru yoldayım bebeğim.
I was born to be brave!
– Cesur olmak için doğdum!
***
I’m beautiful in my way
– Yolumda güzelim.
‘Cause God makes no mistakes
– Çünkü Tanrı hata yapmaz
I’m on the right track, baby
– Doğru yoldayım bebeğim.
I was born this way
– Bu şekilde doğdum
Don’t hide yourself in regret
– Pişmanlık içinde saklanma
Just love yourself, and you’re set
– Sadece kendini sev ve hazırsın
I’m on the right track, baby
– Doğru yoldayım bebeğim.
I was born this way, yeah
– Bu şekilde doğdum, evet
***
Ooh, there ain’t no other way
– Ooh, başka yolu yok
Baby, I was born this way
– Bebeğim, böyle doğmuşum ben
Baby, I was born this way (Born this way)
– Bebeğim, bu şekilde doğdum (Bu şekilde doğdum)
Ooh, there ain’t no other way
– Ooh, başka yolu yok
Baby, I was born this way
– Bebeğim, böyle doğmuşum ben
I’m on the right track, baby
– Doğru yoldayım bebeğim.
I was born this way
– Bu şekilde doğdum
***
I was born this way, hey
– Bu şekilde doğdum, hey
I was born this way, hey
– Bu şekilde doğdum, hey
I’m on the right track, baby
– Doğru yoldayım bebeğim.
I was born this way, hey
– Bu şekilde doğdum, hey
I was born this way, hey
– Bu şekilde doğdum, hey
I was born this way, hey
– Bu şekilde doğdum, hey
I’m on the right track, baby
– Doğru yoldayım bebeğim.
I was born this way, hey
– Bu şekilde doğdum, hey
Same DNA, but born this way (Hey, hey, hey)
– Aynı DNA, ama bu şekilde doğmuş (Hey, hey, hey)
Same DNA, but born this way (Hey, hey, hey)
– Aynı DNA, ama bu şekilde doğmuş (Hey, hey, hey)