Let’s have some fun, this beat is sick
– Biraz eğlenelim, bu ritim iğrenç.
I wanna take a ride on your disco stick
– Disko sopana binmek istiyorum.
***
I wanna kiss you
– Seni öpmek istiyorum
But if I do, then I might miss you, babe
– Ama yaparsam, seni özleyebilirim bebeğim.
It’s complicated and stupid
– Bu karmaşık ve aptalca
Got my ass squeezed by sexy Cupid
– Seksi Aşk Tanrısı kıçımı sıktı
Guess he wants to play, wants to play
– Sanırım oynamak istiyor, oynamak istiyor
A LoveGame, a LoveGame
– Bir aşk oyunu, bir aşk oyunu
***
Hold me and love me
– Sarıl bana ve sev beni
Just wanna touch you for a minute
– Sadece bir dakikalığına sana dokunmak istiyorum.
Maybe three seconds is enough for my heart to quit it
– Belki kalbimin bırakması için üç saniye yeterlidir.
***
***
Let’s play a LoveGame, play a LoveGame
– Hadi bir aşk oyunu oynayalım, bir aşk oyunu oynayalım
Do you want love, or you want fame?
– Aşk mı istiyorsun, şöhret mi?
Are you in the game?
– Oyunda mısın?
Dans the LoveGame
– Dans aşk Oyunu
***
***
I’m on a mission
– Bir görevdeyim
And it involves some heavy touching, yeah
– Ve bazı ağır dokunuşlar içeriyor, evet
You’ve indicated your interest
– İlgilendiğinizi belirttiniz.
I’m educated in sex, yes
– Seks eğitimi aldım, evet.
And now I want it bad, want it bad
– Ve şimdi kötü istiyorum, kötü istiyorum
A LoveGame, a LoveGame
– Bir aşk oyunu, bir aşk oyunu
***
Hold me and love me
– Sarıl bana ve sev beni
Just wanna touch you for a minute
– Sadece bir dakikalığına sana dokunmak istiyorum.
Maybe three seconds is enough for my heart to quit it
– Belki kalbimin bırakması için üç saniye yeterlidir.
***
***
***
***
I can see you staring there from across the block
– Sokağın diğer tarafından oraya baktığını görebiliyorum.
With a smile on your mouth, and your hand on your huh!
– Ağzında bir gülümsemeyle ve elin de ağzında!
The story of us, it always starts the same
– Bizim hikayemiz hep aynı şekilde başlar.
With a boy, and a girl, and a huh, and a game
– Bir erkekle, bir kızla ve bir oyunla
***
And a game, and a game, and a game
– Ve bir oyun, bir oyun ve bir oyun
A LoveGame
– Bir aşk oyunu
***
***
***
I wanna take a ride on your disco stick
– Disko sopana binmek istiyorum.
***
