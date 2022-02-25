Let’s have some fun, this beat is sick – Biraz eğlenelim, bu ritim iğrenç. I wanna take a ride on your disco stick – Disko sopana binmek istiyorum. Let’s have some fun, this beat is sick – Biraz eğlenelim, bu ritim iğrenç. I wanna take a ride on your disco stick – Disko sopana binmek istiyorum. *** I wanna kiss you – Seni öpmek istiyorum But if I do, then I might miss you, babe – Ama yaparsam, seni özleyebilirim bebeğim. It’s complicated and stupid – Bu karmaşık ve aptalca Got my ass squeezed by sexy Cupid – Seksi Aşk Tanrısı kıçımı sıktı Guess he wants to play, wants to play – Sanırım oynamak istiyor, oynamak istiyor A LoveGame, a LoveGame – Bir aşk oyunu, bir aşk oyunu *** Hold me and love me – Sarıl bana ve sev beni Just wanna touch you for a minute – Sadece bir dakikalığına sana dokunmak istiyorum. Maybe three seconds is enough for my heart to quit it – Belki kalbimin bırakması için üç saniye yeterlidir. *** Let’s have some fun, this beat is sick – Biraz eğlenelim, bu ritim iğrenç. I wanna take a ride on your disco stick – Disko sopana binmek istiyorum. Don’t think too much, just bust that kick – Fazla düşünme, tekmeyi bas gitsin. I wanna take a ride on your disco stick – Disko sopana binmek istiyorum. *** Let’s play a LoveGame, play a LoveGame – Hadi bir aşk oyunu oynayalım, bir aşk oyunu oynayalım Do you want love, or you want fame? – Aşk mı istiyorsun, şöhret mi? Are you in the game? – Oyunda mısın? Dans the LoveGame – Dans aşk Oyunu *** Let’s play a LoveGame, play a LoveGame – Hadi bir aşk oyunu oynayalım, bir aşk oyunu oynayalım Do you want love, or you want fame? – Aşk mı istiyorsun, şöhret mi? Are you in the game? – Oyunda mısın? Dans the LoveGame – Dans aşk Oyunu *** I’m on a mission – Bir görevdeyim And it involves some heavy touching, yeah – Ve bazı ağır dokunuşlar içeriyor, evet You’ve indicated your interest – İlgilendiğinizi belirttiniz. I’m educated in sex, yes – Seks eğitimi aldım, evet. And now I want it bad, want it bad – Ve şimdi kötü istiyorum, kötü istiyorum A LoveGame, a LoveGame – Bir aşk oyunu, bir aşk oyunu *** Hold me and love me – Sarıl bana ve sev beni Just wanna touch you for a minute – Sadece bir dakikalığına sana dokunmak istiyorum. Maybe three seconds is enough for my heart to quit it – Belki kalbimin bırakması için üç saniye yeterlidir. *** Let’s have some fun, this beat is sick – Biraz eğlenelim, bu ritim iğrenç. I wanna take a ride on your disco stick – Disko sopana binmek istiyorum. Don’t think too much, just bust that kick – Fazla düşünme, tekmeyi bas gitsin. I wanna take a ride on your disco stick – Disko sopana binmek istiyorum. *** Let’s play a LoveGame, play a LoveGame – Hadi bir aşk oyunu oynayalım, bir aşk oyunu oynayalım Do you want love, or you want fame? – Aşk mı istiyorsun, şöhret mi? Are you in the game? – Oyunda mısın? Dans the LoveGame – Dans aşk Oyunu *** Let’s play a LoveGame, play a LoveGame – Hadi bir aşk oyunu oynayalım, bir aşk oyunu oynayalım Do you want love, or you want fame? – Aşk mı istiyorsun, şöhret mi? Are you in the game? – Oyunda mısın? Dans the LoveGame – Dans aşk Oyunu *** I can see you staring there from across the block – Sokağın diğer tarafından oraya baktığını görebiliyorum. With a smile on your mouth, and your hand on your huh! – Ağzında bir gülümsemeyle ve elin de ağzında! The story of us, it always starts the same – Bizim hikayemiz hep aynı şekilde başlar. With a boy, and a girl, and a huh, and a game – Bir erkekle, bir kızla ve bir oyunla *** And a game, and a game, and a game – Ve bir oyun, bir oyun ve bir oyun A LoveGame – Bir aşk oyunu *** Let’s play a LoveGame, play a LoveGame – Hadi bir aşk oyunu oynayalım, bir aşk oyunu oynayalım Do you want love, or you want fame? – Aşk mı istiyorsun, şöhret mi? Are you in the game? – Oyunda mısın? Dans the LoveGame – Dans aşk Oyunu *** Let’s play a LoveGame, play a LoveGame – Hadi bir aşk oyunu oynayalım, bir aşk oyunu oynayalım Do you want love, or you want fame? – Aşk mı istiyorsun, şöhret mi? Are you in the game? – Oyunda mısın? Dans the LoveGame – Dans aşk Oyunu *** Let’s play a LoveGame, play a LoveGame – Hadi bir aşk oyunu oynayalım, bir aşk oyunu oynayalım Do you want love, or you want fame? – Aşk mı istiyorsun, şöhret mi? Are you in the game? – Oyunda mısın? Let’s have some fun, this beat is sick (dans the LoveGame) – Biraz eğlenelim, bu ritim hasta (dans the LoveGame) I wanna take a ride on your disco stick – Disko sopana binmek istiyorum. *** Let’s play a LoveGame, play a LoveGame – Hadi bir aşk oyunu oynayalım, bir aşk oyunu oynayalım Do you want love, or you want fame? – Aşk mı istiyorsun, şöhret mi? Are you in the game? – Oyunda mısın? Don’t think too much, just bust that kick (dans the LoveGame) – Çok fazla düşünme, sadece tekmele (dans the LoveGame) I wanna take a ride on your disco stick – Disko sopana binmek istiyorum. Dans the LoveGame – Dans aşk Oyunu