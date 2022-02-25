Mum mum mum mah Mum mum mum mah Mum mum mum mah Mum mum mum mah Mum mum mum mah *** I wanna hold ’em like they do in Texas, please Fold ’em, let ’em, hit me, raise it, baby, stay with me (I love it) Love game intuition play the cards with Spades to start And after he’s been hooked I’ll play the one that’s on his heart *** Onları Texas’ta yaptıkları gibi* alıkoymak istiyorum, lütfen Paketle onları, bırak, vursunlar bana, kaldır, bebeğimi benimle kal (Bunu seviyorum) Aşk oyunu sezisiyle, maça ile başla kartlarla oynamaya Eli kolu bağlanınca, kalbinde (kupa kartı) olanı oynayacağım *** Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-e-oh-oh-oh I’ll get him hot, show him what I’ve got Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-e-oh-oh-oh, I’ll get him hot, show him what I’ve got *** Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-e-oh-oh-oh, Onu sıcaklatacağım, neye sahip olduğumu göstereceğim Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-e-oh-oh-oh, Onu sıcaklatacağım, neye sahip olduğumu göstereceğim *** Can’t read my, Can’t read my No he can’t read my poker face (she’s got me like nobody) Can’t read my Can’t read my No he can’t read my poker face (she’s got me like nobody) *** Çözemez Çözemez Hayır benim ifadesiz suratımı çözemez (Kimsenin daha önce yapmadığı gibi tavladı beni) Çözemez Çözemez Hayır benim ifadesiz suratımı çözemez (Kimsenin daha önce yapmadığı gibi tavladı beni) *** P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face (Mum mum mum mah) P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face (Mum mum mum mah) *** İfadesiz surat, ifadesiz surat İfadesiz surat, İfadesiz surat *** I wanna roll with him a hard pair we will be A little gambling is fun when you’re with me (I love it) Russian Roulette is not the same without a gun And baby when it’s love if it’s not rough it isn’t fun, fun *** Onunla oyunu dönmek istiyorum, zorlu bir çift olacağız Sen benimleyken, birazcık kumar oynamak eğlenceli oluyor (Bunu seviyorum) Rus Ruleti, silah olmadan aynı olmuyor Ve bebeğim, aşk engebeli değilken eğlenceli değil *** Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-e-oh-oh-oh I’ll get him hot, show him what I’ve got Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-e-oh-oh-oh, I’ll get him hot, show him what I’ve got *** Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-e-oh-oh-oh, Onu sıcaklatacağım, neye sahip olduğumu göstereceğim Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-e-oh-oh-oh, Onu sıcaklatacağım, neye sahip olduğumu göstereceğim *** Can’t read my, Can’t read my No he can’t read my poker face (she’s got me like nobody) Can’t read my Can’t read my No he can’t read my poker face (she’s got me like nobody) *** ﻿Çözemez Çözemez Hayır benim ifadesiz suratımı çözemez (Kimsenin daha önce yapmadığı gibi tavladı beni) Çözemez Çözemez Hayır benim ifadesiz suratımı çözemez (Kimsenin daha önce yapmadığı gibi tavladı beni) *** P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face (Mum mum mum mah) P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face (Mum mum mum mah) (Mum mum mum mah) (Mum mum mum mah) *** İfadesiz surat, ifadesiz surat İfadesiz surat, İfadesiz surat *** I won’t tell you that I love you Kiss or hug you Cause I’m bluffin’ with my muffin I’m not lying, I’m just stunnin’ with my love-glue-gunning Just like a chick in the casino Take your bank before I pay you out I promise this, promise this Check this hand cause I’m marvelous *** Seni sevdiğimi söylemeyeceğim Öpmeyeceğim ya da sarılmayacağım Çünkü çörekçiğime blöf yapıyorum Yalan söylemiyorum, sadece aşk-zamklı-silahımla sersemletiyorum Gazinodaki bir kız gibi Bankını boşalt ben senden acısını çıkarmadan önce Söz veriyorum, söz veriyorum Elime bak, çünkü harikayım *** Can’t read my, Can’t read my No he can’t read my poker face (she’s got me like nobody) Can’t read my Can’t read my No he can’t read my poker face (she’s got me like nobody) *** Çözemez Çözemez Hayır benim ifadesiz suratımı çözemez (Kimsenin daha önce yapmadığı gibi tavladı beni) Çözemez Çözemez Hayır benim ifadesiz suratımı çözemez (Kimsenin daha önce yapmadığı gibi tavladı beni) *** P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face (Mum mum mum mah) P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face (Mum mum mum mah) *** İfadesiz surat, ifadesiz surat İfadesiz surat, İfadesiz surat *** P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face (Mum mum mum mah) P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face (Mum mum mum mah) *** İfadesiz surat, ifadesiz surat İfadesiz surat, İfadesiz surat *** P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face (Mum mum mum mah) P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face (Mum mum mum mah) *** İfadesiz surat, ifadesiz surat İfadesiz surat, İfadesiz surat