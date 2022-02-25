Mum mum mum mah
Mum mum mum mah
Mum mum mum mah
Mum mum mum mah
Mum mum mum mah
***
I wanna hold ’em like they do in Texas, please
Fold ’em, let ’em, hit me, raise it, baby, stay with me (I love it)
Love game intuition play the cards with Spades to start
And after he’s been hooked I’ll play the one that’s on his heart
***
Onları Texas’ta yaptıkları gibi* alıkoymak istiyorum, lütfen
Paketle onları, bırak, vursunlar bana, kaldır, bebeğimi benimle kal (Bunu seviyorum)
Aşk oyunu sezisiyle, maça ile başla kartlarla oynamaya
Eli kolu bağlanınca, kalbinde (kupa kartı) olanı oynayacağım
***
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-e-oh-oh-oh
I’ll get him hot, show him what I’ve got
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-e-oh-oh-oh,
I’ll get him hot, show him what I’ve got
***
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-e-oh-oh-oh,
Onu sıcaklatacağım, neye sahip olduğumu göstereceğim
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-e-oh-oh-oh,
Onu sıcaklatacağım, neye sahip olduğumu göstereceğim
***
Can’t read my,
Can’t read my
No he can’t read my poker face
(she’s got me like nobody)
Can’t read my
Can’t read my
No he can’t read my poker face
(she’s got me like nobody)
***
Çözemez
Çözemez
Hayır benim ifadesiz suratımı çözemez
(Kimsenin daha önce yapmadığı gibi tavladı beni)
Çözemez
Çözemez
Hayır benim ifadesiz suratımı çözemez
(Kimsenin daha önce yapmadığı gibi tavladı beni)
***
P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face
(Mum mum mum mah)
P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face
(Mum mum mum mah)
***
İfadesiz surat, ifadesiz surat
İfadesiz surat, İfadesiz surat
***
I wanna roll with him a hard pair we will be
A little gambling is fun when you’re with me (I love it)
Russian Roulette is not the same without a gun
And baby when it’s love if it’s not rough it isn’t fun, fun
***
Onunla oyunu dönmek istiyorum, zorlu bir çift olacağız
Sen benimleyken, birazcık kumar oynamak eğlenceli oluyor (Bunu seviyorum)
Rus Ruleti, silah olmadan aynı olmuyor
Ve bebeğim, aşk engebeli değilken eğlenceli değil
***
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-e-oh-oh-oh
I’ll get him hot, show him what I’ve got
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-e-oh-oh-oh,
I’ll get him hot, show him what I’ve got
***
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-e-oh-oh-oh,
Onu sıcaklatacağım, neye sahip olduğumu göstereceğim
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-e-oh-oh-oh,
Onu sıcaklatacağım, neye sahip olduğumu göstereceğim
***
Can’t read my,
Can’t read my
No he can’t read my poker face
(she’s got me like nobody)
Can’t read my
Can’t read my
No he can’t read my poker face
(she’s got me like nobody)
***
Çözemez
Çözemez
Hayır benim ifadesiz suratımı çözemez
(Kimsenin daha önce yapmadığı gibi tavladı beni)
Çözemez
Çözemez
Hayır benim ifadesiz suratımı çözemez
(Kimsenin daha önce yapmadığı gibi tavladı beni)
***
P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face
(Mum mum mum mah)
P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face
(Mum mum mum mah)
(Mum mum mum mah)
(Mum mum mum mah)
***
İfadesiz surat, ifadesiz surat
İfadesiz surat, İfadesiz surat
***
I won’t tell you that I love you
Kiss or hug you
Cause I’m bluffin’ with my muffin
I’m not lying, I’m just stunnin’ with my love-glue-gunning
Just like a chick in the casino
Take your bank before I pay you out
I promise this, promise this
Check this hand cause I’m marvelous
***
Seni sevdiğimi söylemeyeceğim
Öpmeyeceğim ya da sarılmayacağım
Çünkü çörekçiğime blöf yapıyorum
Yalan söylemiyorum, sadece aşk-zamklı-silahımla sersemletiyorum
Gazinodaki bir kız gibi
Bankını boşalt ben senden acısını çıkarmadan önce
Söz veriyorum, söz veriyorum
Elime bak, çünkü harikayım
***
Can’t read my,
Can’t read my
No he can’t read my poker face
(she’s got me like nobody)
Can’t read my
Can’t read my
No he can’t read my poker face
(she’s got me like nobody)
***
Çözemez
Çözemez
Hayır benim ifadesiz suratımı çözemez
(Kimsenin daha önce yapmadığı gibi tavladı beni)
Çözemez
Çözemez
Hayır benim ifadesiz suratımı çözemez
(Kimsenin daha önce yapmadığı gibi tavladı beni)
***
P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face
(Mum mum mum mah)
P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face
(Mum mum mum mah)
***
İfadesiz surat, ifadesiz surat
İfadesiz surat, İfadesiz surat
***
P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face
(Mum mum mum mah)
P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face
(Mum mum mum mah)
***
İfadesiz surat, ifadesiz surat
İfadesiz surat, İfadesiz surat
***
P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face
(Mum mum mum mah)
P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face
(Mum mum mum mah)
***
İfadesiz surat, ifadesiz surat
İfadesiz surat, İfadesiz surat