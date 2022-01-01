Lana Del Rey

Feet don’t fail me now
Ayaklarım beni şimdi yüz üstü bırakma
Take me to the finish line
Beni bitiş çizgisine kadar götür
Oh, my heart, it breaks every step that I take
Her adım attığımda kalbim biraz daha kırılıyor
But I’m hoping at the gates, they’ll tell me that you’re mine
Ama yolumun sonuna geldiğimde umarım bana ”Benimsin” derler
Walking through the city streets, is it by mistake or design?
Şehir sokaklarında yürüyorum, yanlışlıkla mı yoksa bilerek mi bilmiyorum
I feel so alone on a Friday night
Cuma geceleri çok yalnız hissediyorum
Can you make it feel like home, if I tell you you’re mine?
Eğer sana ”Benimsin” dersem bana evimdeymişim gibi hissettirebilir misin?
It’s like I told you, honey
Sana söylediğim gibi tatlım
***
Don’t make me sad, don’t make me cry
Beni üzme, beni ağlatma
Sometimes love is not enough and the road gets tough
Bazen aşk yeterli olmuyor ve yol zorlaşıyor
I don’t know why
Nedenini bilmiyorum
Keep making me laugh – Let’s go get high
Beni güldürmeye devam et, hadi kafamızı bulalım
The road is long, we carry on
Yolumuz uzun, devam ediyoruz
Try to have fun in the meantime
Bunları yaparken eğlenmeye bak
***
Come and take a walk on the wild side
Gel de benimle birlikte yabani tarafta yürü
Let me kiss you hard in the pouring rain
Yağan yağmurun altında seni güzelce öpeyim
You like your girls insane
Sen çılgın kızları seversin
Choose your last words, this is the last time
Son sözlerini iyi seç, bu son yolculuğumuz
‘Cause you and I, we were born to die
Çünkü senle ben, biz ölmek için doğmuşuz
***
Lost, but now I am found
Kaybulmuştum ama şimdi bulundum
I can see, but once I was blind
Görebiliyorum ama bir zamanlar neyin olduğunu bilmiyordum
I was so confused as a little child
Küçük bir çocukken kafam çok karışıktı
Tried to take what I could get
Alabildiğim şeyleri almaya çalışıyordum
Scared that I couldn’t find All the answers, honey
Bütün cevapları alamayacağım diye korkuyordum
***
Don’t make me sad, don’t make me cry
Beni üzme, beni ağlatma
Sometimes love is not enough and the road gets tough
Bazen aşk yeterli olmuyor ve hayat zorlaşıyor
I don’t know why
Nedenini bilmiyorum
Keep making me laugh – Let’s go get high
Beni güldürmeye devam et, hadi kafamızı bulalım
The road is long, we carry on
Yol uzun, devam ediyoruz
Try to have fun in the meantime
Bunları yaparken eğlenmeye bak
***
Come and take a walk on the wild side
Gel de benimle birlikte yabani tarafta yürü
Let me kiss you hard in the pouring rain
Yağan yağmurun altında seni güzelce öpeyim
You like your girls insane
Sen çılgın kızları seversin
Choose your last words, this is the last time
Son sözlerini iyi seç, bu son yolculuğumuz
‘Cause you and I, we were born to die
Çünkü senle ben, biz ölmek için doğmuşuz
***
Come and take a walk on the wild side
Gel de benimle birlikte yabani tarafta yürü
Let me kiss you hard in the pouring rain
Yağan yağmurun altında seni güzelce öpeyim
You like your girls insane
Sen çılgın kızları seversin
***
Don’t make me sad, don’t make me cry
O yüzden beni üzme, beni ağlatma
Sometimes love is not enough and the road gets tough
Bazen aşk yeterli olmuyor ve yol zorlaşıyor
I don’t know why
Nedenini bilmiyorum
Keep making me laugh – Let’s go get high
Beni güldürmeye devam et, hadi kafamızı güzelleştirelim
The road is long, we carry on
Yol uzun, devam ediyoruz
Try to have fun in the meantime
Bunları yaparken eğlenmeye bak
***
Come and take a walk on the wild side
Gel de benimle birlikte yabani tarafta yürü
Let me kiss you hard in the pouring rain
Yağan yağmurun altında seni bir güzelce öpeyim
You like your girls insane
Sen çılgın kızları seversin
Choose your last words, this is the last time
Son sözlerini seç, bu son kez
‘Cause you and I, we were born to die
Çünkü senle ben, biz ölmek için doğmuşuz
We were born to die
We were born to die
(We were born to die)