Lana Del Rey

Feet don’t fail me now Ayaklarım beni şimdi yüz üstü bırakma Take me to the finish line Beni bitiş çizgisine kadar götür Oh, my heart, it breaks every step that I take Her adım attığımda kalbim biraz daha kırılıyor But I’m hoping at the gates, they’ll tell me that you’re mine Ama yolumun sonuna geldiğimde umarım bana ”Benimsin” derler Walking through the city streets, is it by mistake or design? Şehir sokaklarında yürüyorum, yanlışlıkla mı yoksa bilerek mi bilmiyorum I feel so alone on a Friday night Cuma geceleri çok yalnız hissediyorum Can you make it feel like home, if I tell you you’re mine? Eğer sana ”Benimsin” dersem bana evimdeymişim gibi hissettirebilir misin? It’s like I told you, honey Sana söylediğim gibi tatlım *** Don’t make me sad, don’t make me cry Beni üzme, beni ağlatma Sometimes love is not enough and the road gets tough Bazen aşk yeterli olmuyor ve yol zorlaşıyor I don’t know why Nedenini bilmiyorum Keep making me laugh – Let’s go get high Beni güldürmeye devam et, hadi kafamızı bulalım The road is long, we carry on Yolumuz uzun, devam ediyoruz Try to have fun in the meantime Bunları yaparken eğlenmeye bak *** Come and take a walk on the wild side Gel de benimle birlikte yabani tarafta yürü Let me kiss you hard in the pouring rain Yağan yağmurun altında seni güzelce öpeyim You like your girls insane Sen çılgın kızları seversin Choose your last words, this is the last time Son sözlerini iyi seç, bu son yolculuğumuz ‘Cause you and I, we were born to die Çünkü senle ben, biz ölmek için doğmuşuz *** Lost, but now I am found Kaybulmuştum ama şimdi bulundum I can see, but once I was blind Görebiliyorum ama bir zamanlar neyin olduğunu bilmiyordum I was so confused as a little child Küçük bir çocukken kafam çok karışıktı Tried to take what I could get Alabildiğim şeyleri almaya çalışıyordum Scared that I couldn’t find All the answers, honey Bütün cevapları alamayacağım diye korkuyordum *** Don’t make me sad, don’t make me cry Beni üzme, beni ağlatma Sometimes love is not enough and the road gets tough Bazen aşk yeterli olmuyor ve hayat zorlaşıyor I don’t know why Nedenini bilmiyorum Keep making me laugh – Let’s go get high Beni güldürmeye devam et, hadi kafamızı bulalım The road is long, we carry on Yol uzun, devam ediyoruz Try to have fun in the meantime Bunları yaparken eğlenmeye bak *** Come and take a walk on the wild side Gel de benimle birlikte yabani tarafta yürü Let me kiss you hard in the pouring rain Yağan yağmurun altında seni güzelce öpeyim You like your girls insane Sen çılgın kızları seversin Choose your last words, this is the last time Son sözlerini iyi seç, bu son yolculuğumuz ‘Cause you and I, we were born to die Çünkü senle ben, biz ölmek için doğmuşuz *** Come and take a walk on the wild side Gel de benimle birlikte yabani tarafta yürü Let me kiss you hard in the pouring rain Yağan yağmurun altında seni güzelce öpeyim You like your girls insane Sen çılgın kızları seversin *** Don’t make me sad, don’t make me cry O yüzden beni üzme, beni ağlatma Sometimes love is not enough and the road gets tough Bazen aşk yeterli olmuyor ve yol zorlaşıyor I don’t know why Nedenini bilmiyorum Keep making me laugh – Let’s go get high Beni güldürmeye devam et, hadi kafamızı güzelleştirelim The road is long, we carry on Yol uzun, devam ediyoruz Try to have fun in the meantime Bunları yaparken eğlenmeye bak *** Come and take a walk on the wild side Gel de benimle birlikte yabani tarafta yürü Let me kiss you hard in the pouring rain Yağan yağmurun altında seni bir güzelce öpeyim You like your girls insane Sen çılgın kızları seversin Choose your last words, this is the last time Son sözlerini seç, bu son kez ‘Cause you and I, we were born to die Çünkü senle ben, biz ölmek için doğmuşuz We were born to die We were born to die (We were born to die)