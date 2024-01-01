Lana Del Rey

You’re no good for me Baby you’re no good for me You’re no good for me But baby I want you, I want you Diet mountain dew, baby, New York City Never was there ever a girl so pretty Do you think we’ll be in love forever? Do you think we’ll be in love? Diet mountain dew, baby, New York City Can we get it now low, down and gritty Do you think we’ll be in love forever? Do you think we’ll be in love? Baby put on heart shaped sunglasses Cause we gonna take a ride I’m not gonna listen to what the past says I’ve been waiting up all night Take another drag turn me to ashes Ready for another lie? Says he’s gonna teach me just what fast is Say it’s gonna be alright Diet mountain dew, baby, New York City Never was there ever a girl so pretty Do you think we’ll be in love forever? Do you think we’ll be in love? Diet mountain dew, baby, New York City Can we get it now low, down and gritty Do you think we’ll be in love forever? Do you think we’ll be in love? Let’s take Jesus off the dashboard Got enough on his mind We both know just what we’re here for Saved too many times Maybe I like this roller coaster Maybe it keeps me high Maybe the speed it brings me closer I could sparkle up your eye Diet mountain dew, baby, New York City Never was there ever a girl so pretty Do you think we’ll be in love forever? Do you think we’ll be in love? Diet mountain dew, baby, New York City Can we get it now low, down and gritty Do you think we’ll be in love forever? Do you think we’ll be in love? You’re no good for me Baby you’re no good for me You’re no good for me But baby I want you, I want you You’re no good for me Baby you’re no good for me You’re no good for me But baby I want you, I want you, I want you Diet mountain dew, baby, New York City Never was there ever a girl so pretty Do you think we’ll be in love forever? Do you think we’ll be in love? Diet mountain dew, baby, New York City Can we get it now low, down and gritty Do you think we’ll be in love forever? Do you think we’ll be in love? Diet mountain dew, baby, New York City Never was there ever a girl so pretty Do you think we’ll be in love forever? Do you think we’ll be in love? Baby stoppin’ at seven eleven There in his white Pontiac heaven Do you think we’ll be in love forever? Do you think we’ll be in love? Diet mountain dew, baby, New York City Never was there ever a girl so pretty Do you think we’ll be in love forever? Do you think we’ll be in love? Diet mountain dew, baby, New York City Can we get it now low, down and gritty Do you think we’ll be in love forever? Do you think we’ll be in love? You’re no good for me Baby you’re no good for me You’re no good for me But baby I want you, I want you [Repeated]