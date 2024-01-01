Diet Mountain Dew Şarkı Sözleri
Lana Del Rey
Diet Mountain Dew
You’re no good for me
Baby you’re no good for me
You’re no good for me
But baby I want you, I want you
Diet mountain dew, baby, New York City
Never was there ever a girl so pretty
Do you think we’ll be in love forever?
Do you think we’ll be in love?
Diet mountain dew, baby, New York City
Can we get it now low, down and gritty
Do you think we’ll be in love forever?
Do you think we’ll be in love?
Baby put on heart shaped sunglasses
Cause we gonna take a ride
I’m not gonna listen to what the past says
I’ve been waiting up all night
Take another drag turn me to ashes
Ready for another lie?
Says he’s gonna teach me just what fast is
Say it’s gonna be alright
Diet mountain dew, baby, New York City
Never was there ever a girl so pretty
Do you think we’ll be in love forever?
Do you think we’ll be in love?
Diet mountain dew, baby, New York City
Can we get it now low, down and gritty
Do you think we’ll be in love forever?
Do you think we’ll be in love?
Let’s take Jesus off the dashboard
Got enough on his mind
We both know just what we’re here for
Saved too many times
Maybe I like this roller coaster
Maybe it keeps me high
Maybe the speed it brings me closer
I could sparkle up your eye
Diet mountain dew, baby, New York City
Never was there ever a girl so pretty
Do you think we’ll be in love forever?
Do you think we’ll be in love?
Diet mountain dew, baby, New York City
Can we get it now low, down and gritty
Do you think we’ll be in love forever?
Do you think we’ll be in love?
You’re no good for me
Baby you’re no good for me
You’re no good for me
But baby I want you, I want you
You’re no good for me
Baby you’re no good for me
You’re no good for me
But baby I want you, I want you, I want you
Diet mountain dew, baby, New York City
Never was there ever a girl so pretty
Do you think we’ll be in love forever?
Do you think we’ll be in love?
Diet mountain dew, baby, New York City
Can we get it now low, down and gritty
Do you think we’ll be in love forever?
Do you think we’ll be in love?
Diet mountain dew, baby, New York City
Never was there ever a girl so pretty
Do you think we’ll be in love forever?
Do you think we’ll be in love?
Baby stoppin’ at seven eleven
There in his white Pontiac heaven
Do you think we’ll be in love forever?
Do you think we’ll be in love?
Diet mountain dew, baby, New York City
Never was there ever a girl so pretty
Do you think we’ll be in love forever?
Do you think we’ll be in love?
Diet mountain dew, baby, New York City
Can we get it now low, down and gritty
Do you think we’ll be in love forever?
Do you think we’ll be in love?
You’re no good for me
Baby you’re no good for me
You’re no good for me
But baby I want you, I want you
[Repeated]