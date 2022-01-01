Lana Del Rey

Summertime, and the livin’s easy
Yaz vakti ve yaşamak kolay
Bradley’s on the microphone with Ras MG
Bradley, Ras MG ile mikrofon başında
All the people in the dance will agree That we’re well-qualified to represent the L.B.C
Dans eden herkes Long Beach California’yı temsil edecek kadar nitelikli olduğumuzu kabul edecek
Me, me and Louie, we gonna run to the party
Ben ve Louie partiye gideceğiz
And dance to the rhythm, it gets harder
Ve ritme dans edeceğiz
***
Me and my girl, we got this relationship
Kız arkadaşımla benim aramda böyle bir ilişki var
I love her so bad, but she treats me like shit
Onu çok seviyorum ama bana çok kötü davranıyor
On lockdown, like a penitentiary
Sanki hapishanedeymişim gibi
She spreads her lovin’ all over
Tüm sevgisini etrafa saçıyor
And when she gets home, there’s none left for me
Ve eve geldiğinde benim için hiç kalmıyor
***
Summertime, and the livin’s easy
Yaz vakti ve yaşamak kolay
Bradley’s on the microphone with Ras MG
Bradley, Ras MG ile mikrofon başında
All the people in the dance will agree That we’re well-qualified to represent the L.B.C
Dans eden herkes Long Beach California’yı temsil edecek kadar nitelikli olduğumuzu kabul edecek
Me, me and Louie, we gonna run to the party
Ben ve Louie partiye gideceğiz
And dance to the rhythm, it gets harder
Ve ritme dans edeceğiz
***
Oh, take this veil from off my eyes
Bu örtüyü gözlerimin önünden al
My burning sun will, some day, rise
Benim yanan güneşim bir gün doğacak
So, what am I gonna be doin’ for a while?
Peki ben bu sürede ne yapacağım?
Said, I’m gonna play with myself
Mastürbasyon yapacağımı söyledim
Show them, now, we’ve come off the shelf
Herkese haber ver, tekrar piyasaya geldik
***
Summertime, and the livin’s easy
Yaz vakti ve yaşamak kolay
Bradley’s on the microphone with Ras MG
Bradley, Ras MG ile mikrofon başında
All the people in the dance will agree That we’re well-qualified to represent the L.B.C
Dans eden herkes Long Beach California’yı temsil edecek kadar nitelikli olduğumuzu kabul edecek
Me, me and Louie, we gonna run to the party
Ben ve Louie partiye gideceğiz
And dance to the rhythm, it gets harder
Ve ritme dans edeceğiz
***
Evil, I’ve come to tell you that she’s evil, most definitely
O arkadaşımın şeytan olduğunu söylemeye geldim
Evil, ornery, scandalous and evil, most definitely
Şeytan, adi, kepaze ve şeytan
The tension, it’s getting hotter
Tansiyon daha da artıyor
I’d like to hold her head underwater
Onun kafasını suyun altında tutmak istiyorum
(Summertime)
(Ah, ah, ah)
***
Summertime, and the livin’s easy
Yaz vakti ve yaşamak kolay
Bradley’s on the microphone with Ras MG
Bradley, Ras MG ile mikrofon başında
All the people in the dance will agree That we’re well-qualified to represent the L.B.C
Dans eden herkes Long Beach California’yı temsil edecek kadar nitelikli olduğumuzu kabul edecek
Me, me and Louie, we gonna run to the party
Ben ve Louie partiye gideceğiz
And dance to the rhythm, it gets harder
Ve ritme dans edeceğiz