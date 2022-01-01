Lana Del Rey

Summertime, and the livin’s easy Yaz vakti ve yaşamak kolay Bradley’s on the microphone with Ras MG Bradley, Ras MG ile mikrofon başında All the people in the dance will agree That we’re well-qualified to represent the L.B.C Dans eden herkes Long Beach California’yı temsil edecek kadar nitelikli olduğumuzu kabul edecek Me, me and Louie, we gonna run to the party Ben ve Louie partiye gideceğiz And dance to the rhythm, it gets harder Ve ritme dans edeceğiz *** Me and my girl, we got this relationship Kız arkadaşımla benim aramda böyle bir ilişki var I love her so bad, but she treats me like shit Onu çok seviyorum ama bana çok kötü davranıyor On lockdown, like a penitentiary Sanki hapishanedeymişim gibi She spreads her lovin’ all over Tüm sevgisini etrafa saçıyor And when she gets home, there’s none left for me Ve eve geldiğinde benim için hiç kalmıyor *** Summertime, and the livin’s easy Yaz vakti ve yaşamak kolay Bradley’s on the microphone with Ras MG Bradley, Ras MG ile mikrofon başında All the people in the dance will agree That we’re well-qualified to represent the L.B.C Dans eden herkes Long Beach California’yı temsil edecek kadar nitelikli olduğumuzu kabul edecek Me, me and Louie, we gonna run to the party Ben ve Louie partiye gideceğiz And dance to the rhythm, it gets harder Ve ritme dans edeceğiz *** Oh, take this veil from off my eyes Bu örtüyü gözlerimin önünden al My burning sun will, some day, rise Benim yanan güneşim bir gün doğacak So, what am I gonna be doin’ for a while? Peki ben bu sürede ne yapacağım? Said, I’m gonna play with myself Mastürbasyon yapacağımı söyledim Show them, now, we’ve come off the shelf Herkese haber ver, tekrar piyasaya geldik *** Summertime, and the livin’s easy Yaz vakti ve yaşamak kolay Bradley’s on the microphone with Ras MG Bradley, Ras MG ile mikrofon başında All the people in the dance will agree That we’re well-qualified to represent the L.B.C Dans eden herkes Long Beach California’yı temsil edecek kadar nitelikli olduğumuzu kabul edecek Me, me and Louie, we gonna run to the party Ben ve Louie partiye gideceğiz And dance to the rhythm, it gets harder Ve ritme dans edeceğiz *** Evil, I’ve come to tell you that she’s evil, most definitely O arkadaşımın şeytan olduğunu söylemeye geldim Evil, ornery, scandalous and evil, most definitely Şeytan, adi, kepaze ve şeytan The tension, it’s getting hotter Tansiyon daha da artıyor I’d like to hold her head underwater Onun kafasını suyun altında tutmak istiyorum (Summertime) (Ah, ah, ah) *** Summertime, and the livin’s easy Yaz vakti ve yaşamak kolay Bradley’s on the microphone with Ras MG Bradley, Ras MG ile mikrofon başında All the people in the dance will agree That we’re well-qualified to represent the L.B.C Dans eden herkes Long Beach California’yı temsil edecek kadar nitelikli olduğumuzu kabul edecek Me, me and Louie, we gonna run to the party Ben ve Louie partiye gideceğiz And dance to the rhythm, it gets harder Ve ritme dans edeceğiz