Lana Del Rey

Kiss me hard before you go
Gitmeden önce beni iyice öp
Summertime sadness
Yaz hüznü
I just wanted you to know
Sadece bilmeni istedim
That baby you’re the best
Bebeğim sen en iyisisin
***
Got my red dress on tonight
Bu gece kırmızı elbisemi giydim
Dancing in the dark in the pale moonlight
Karanlıkta, solgun ay ışığında dans ediyorum
Got my hair up real big beauty queen style
Saçlarımı büyük bir güzellik kraliçesi gibi topladım
High heels off, I’m feeling alive
Yüksek topuklular çıkarıldı, canlı hissediyorum
***
Oh, my God, I feel it in the air
Tanrım, onu havada hissediyorum
Telephone wires above are sizzling like a snare
Telefon telleri tıpkı bir tuzak gibi cızırtılı
Honey I’m on fire, I feel it everywhere
Tatlım yanıyorum, onu her yerde hissediyorum
Nothing scares me anymore
Artık hiçbir şey beni korkutmuyor
***
Kiss me hard before you go
Gitmeden önce beni iyice öp
Summertime sadness
Yaz hüznü
I just wanted you to know
Yanlızca bilmeni istedim
That baby you’re the best
Bebeğim sen en iyisisin
***
I’ve got that summertime, summertime sadness
Hüzünlüyüm, yaz hüznü
S-s-summertime, sumertime sadness
Y-y-yaz, yaz hüznü
Got that summertime, summertime sadness
Hüzünlüyüm, yaz hüznü
Oh, oh
***
I’m feelin’ electric tonight
Bu gece heyecanlı hissediyorum
Cruising down the coast goin’ by 99
Sahil boyunca 99 ile dolaşıyorum
Got my bad baby by my heavenly side
Benim iyi yanlarımdan kötü yanımı kaptın bebeğim
I know if I go, I’ll die happy tonight
Biliyorum eğer bu gece gidersem, mutlu öleceğim
***
Oh, my God, I feel it in the air
Tanrım, onu havada hissediyorum
Telephone wires above are sizzling like a snare
Telefon telleri tıpkı bir tuzak gibi cızırtılı
Honey I’m on fire I feel it everywhere
Tatlım yanıyorum, onu her yerde hissediyorum
Nothing scares me anymore
Artık beni hiçbir şey korkutmuyor
***
I’ve got that summertime, summertime sadness
Hüzünlüyüm, yaz hüznü
S-s-summertime, summertime sadness
Y-y-yaz, yaz hüznü
Got that summertime, summertime sadness
Hüzünlüyüm, yaz hüznü
Oh, oh
***
I think I’ll miss you forever
Sanırım seni sonsuza kadar özleyeceğim
Like the stars miss the sun in the morning skies
Tıpkı yıldızların gündüzleri güneşi özlemesi gibi
Later’s better than never
Geç olması hiç olmamasından iyidir
Even if you’re gone I’m gonna drive, drive
Sen gitsen bile ben süreceğim, süreceğim
***
I’ve got that summertime, summertime sadness
Hüzünlüyüm, yaz hüznü
S-s-summertime, summertime sadness
Y-y-yaz, yaz hüznü
Got that summertime, summertime sadness
Hüzünlüyüm, yaz hüznü
Oh, oh