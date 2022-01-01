Lana Del Rey

Kiss me hard before you go Gitmeden önce beni iyice öp Summertime sadness Yaz hüznü I just wanted you to know Sadece bilmeni istedim That baby you’re the best Bebeğim sen en iyisisin *** Got my red dress on tonight Bu gece kırmızı elbisemi giydim Dancing in the dark in the pale moonlight Karanlıkta, solgun ay ışığında dans ediyorum Got my hair up real big beauty queen style Saçlarımı büyük bir güzellik kraliçesi gibi topladım High heels off, I’m feeling alive Yüksek topuklular çıkarıldı, canlı hissediyorum *** Oh, my God, I feel it in the air Tanrım, onu havada hissediyorum Telephone wires above are sizzling like a snare Telefon telleri tıpkı bir tuzak gibi cızırtılı Honey I’m on fire, I feel it everywhere Tatlım yanıyorum, onu her yerde hissediyorum Nothing scares me anymore Artık hiçbir şey beni korkutmuyor *** Kiss me hard before you go Gitmeden önce beni iyice öp Summertime sadness Yaz hüznü I just wanted you to know Yanlızca bilmeni istedim That baby you’re the best Bebeğim sen en iyisisin *** I’ve got that summertime, summertime sadness Hüzünlüyüm, yaz hüznü S-s-summertime, sumertime sadness Y-y-yaz, yaz hüznü Got that summertime, summertime sadness Hüzünlüyüm, yaz hüznü Oh, oh *** I’m feelin’ electric tonight Bu gece heyecanlı hissediyorum Cruising down the coast goin’ by 99 Sahil boyunca 99 ile dolaşıyorum Got my bad baby by my heavenly side Benim iyi yanlarımdan kötü yanımı kaptın bebeğim I know if I go, I’ll die happy tonight Biliyorum eğer bu gece gidersem, mutlu öleceğim *** Oh, my God, I feel it in the air Tanrım, onu havada hissediyorum Telephone wires above are sizzling like a snare Telefon telleri tıpkı bir tuzak gibi cızırtılı Honey I’m on fire I feel it everywhere Tatlım yanıyorum, onu her yerde hissediyorum Nothing scares me anymore Artık beni hiçbir şey korkutmuyor *** I’ve got that summertime, summertime sadness Hüzünlüyüm, yaz hüznü S-s-summertime, summertime sadness Y-y-yaz, yaz hüznü Got that summertime, summertime sadness Hüzünlüyüm, yaz hüznü Oh, oh *** I think I’ll miss you forever Sanırım seni sonsuza kadar özleyeceğim Like the stars miss the sun in the morning skies Tıpkı yıldızların gündüzleri güneşi özlemesi gibi Later’s better than never Geç olması hiç olmamasından iyidir Even if you’re gone I’m gonna drive, drive Sen gitsen bile ben süreceğim, süreceğim *** I’ve got that summertime, summertime sadness Hüzünlüyüm, yaz hüznü S-s-summertime, summertime sadness Y-y-yaz, yaz hüznü Got that summertime, summertime sadness Hüzünlüyüm, yaz hüznü Oh, oh