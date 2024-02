I went everywhere for you I even did my hair for you I bought new underwear, they're blue And I wore 'em just the other day Love, you know I'll fight for you I left on the porch light for you Whether you are sweet or cruel I'm gonna love you either way Love, oh love I gotta tell you how I feel about you 'Cause I, oh I Can't go a minute without your love Like a satellite I'm in orbit all the way around you And I would fall out into the night Can't go a minute without your love Love, I got it bad for you I saved the best I have for you You sometimes make me sad and blue Wouldn't have it any other way Love, my aim is straight and true Cupid's arrow is just for you I even painted my toenails for you I did it just the other day Love, oh love I gotta tell you how I feel about you 'Cause I, oh I Can't go a minute without your love Like a satellite I'm in orbit all the way around you And I would fall out into the night Can't go a minute without your Love, oh love I gotta tell you how I feel about you 'Cause I, oh I Can't go a minute without your love Where you go, I'll follow You set the pace, we'll take it fast or slow I'll follow in your way Oh oh oh You got me, you got me A force more powerful than gravity It's physics, there's no escape Love, my aim is straight and true Cupid's arrow is just for you I even painted my toenails for you I did it just the other day Love, oh love I gotta tell you how I feel about you 'Cause I, oh I Can't go a minute without your love Like a satellite I'm in orbit all the way around you And I would fall out into the night Can't go a minute without your Love, oh love I gotta tell you how I feel about you 'Cause I, oh I Can't go a minute without your love Love, love, love Love Love Love