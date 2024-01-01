Lily Allen

Friday Night Şarkı Sözleri
Ooo
Ooo
***
Friday night, last orders at the pub
Get in the car and drive to the club
There's a massive crowd outside, so we get in to the queue
It's quarter past eleven now; we won't get in till quarter to
***
It's quarter to and we get to the front
Girl on a guest list dressed like a cunt
She asked security to check in my shoes
You can play this game with me, but you know you're gonna lose
***
Looked me up and down
I don't make a sound
There's a lesson that I want you to learn
If you're gonna play with fire, then you're gonna get burned
***
Don't try and test me 'cause you'll get reaction
Another drink and I'm ready for action
I don't know who you think you are
But making people scared won't get you very far
***
Ooo
Ooo
***
In the club, make our way to the bar
Good dancing, love, but you should have worn a bra
Guy on the mike, and he's making too much noise
There's these girls in the corner wanting attention from the boys
***
I see these girls, and they're shouting through the crowd
Don't understand why they're being really loud
They make their way over to me
They try to push me out the way
I'll push her back; she looks at me and says
What you tryin' to say?
***
Looked me up and down
I don't make a sound
There's a lesson that I want you to learn
If you're gonna play with fire, then you're gonna get burned
***
Don't try and test me 'cause you'll get reaction
Another drink and I'm ready for action
I don't know who you think you are
But making people scared won't get you very far
***
Don't try and test me 'cause you'll get reaction
Another drink and I'm ready for action
I don't know who you think you are
But making people scared won't get you very far
***
Ooo
Ooo