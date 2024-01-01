Lily Allen

Ooo Ooo *** Friday night, last orders at the pub Get in the car and drive to the club There's a massive crowd outside, so we get in to the queue It's quarter past eleven now; we won't get in till quarter to *** It's quarter to and we get to the front Girl on a guest list dressed like a cunt She asked security to check in my shoes You can play this game with me, but you know you're gonna lose *** Looked me up and down I don't make a sound There's a lesson that I want you to learn If you're gonna play with fire, then you're gonna get burned *** Don't try and test me 'cause you'll get reaction Another drink and I'm ready for action I don't know who you think you are But making people scared won't get you very far *** Ooo Ooo *** In the club, make our way to the bar Good dancing, love, but you should have worn a bra Guy on the mike, and he's making too much noise There's these girls in the corner wanting attention from the boys *** I see these girls, and they're shouting through the crowd Don't understand why they're being really loud They make their way over to me They try to push me out the way I'll push her back; she looks at me and says What you tryin' to say? *** Looked me up and down I don't make a sound There's a lesson that I want you to learn If you're gonna play with fire, then you're gonna get burned *** Don't try and test me 'cause you'll get reaction Another drink and I'm ready for action I don't know who you think you are But making people scared won't get you very far *** Don't try and test me 'cause you'll get reaction Another drink and I'm ready for action I don't know who you think you are But making people scared won't get you very far *** Ooo Ooo