Lily Allen

I suppose I should tell you what this bitch is thinking You'll find me in the studio and not in the kitchen I won't be bragging about my cars or talking 'bout my chains Don't need to shake my ass for you 'cause I've got a brain If I told you about my sex life, you call me a slut Them boys be talking 'bout their bitches, no one's making a fuss There's a glass ceiling to break, uh-hu, there's money to make And now it's time to speed it up 'cause I can't move at this pace Sometimes it's hard to find the words to say I'll go ahead and say them anyway Forget your balls and grow a pair of tits It's hard, it's hard, it's hard out here *** For a bitch it's hard (for a bitch, for a bitch) For a bitch it's hard, it's hard out here For a bitch it's hard (for a bitch, for a bitch) For a bitch it's hard, it's hard out here *** If you're not a size six and you're not good looking Well, you better be rich or be real good at cooking You should probably lose some weight 'cause we can't see your bones You should probably fix your face or you'll end up on your own Don't you want to have somebody who objectifies you Have you thought about you butt, who's gonna tear in in two We've never had it so good, uh-hu, we're out of the woods And if you can't detect the sarcasm, you've misunderstood Sometimes it's hard to find the words to say I'll go ahead and say them anyway Forget your balls and grow a pair of tits It's hard, it's hard, it's hard out here *** For a bitch it's hard (for a bitch, for a bitch) For a bitch it's hard, it's hard out here For a bitch it's hard (for a bitch, for a bitch) For a bitch it's hard, it's hard out here *** A bitch, a bitch, a bitch, bitch, bitch (bitch) A bitch, a bitch, a bitch, bitch, bitch (ah) A bitch, a bitch, a bitch, bitch, bitch A bitch, a bitch, a bitch, bitch, bitch Inequality promises that it's here to stay Always trust the injustice 'cause it's not going away Inequality promises that it's here to stay Always trust the injustice 'cause it's not going away Sometimes it's hard to find the words to say I'll go ahead and say them anyway Forget your balls and grow a pair of tits It's hard, it's hard, it's hard out here *** For a bitch it's hard (for a bitch, for a bitch) For a bitch it's hard, it's hard out here For a bitch it's hard (for a bitch, for a bitch) For a bitch it's hard, it's hard out here Bitch it's hard (for a bitch, for a bitch) For a bitch it's hard, it's hard out here For a bitch it's hard (for a bitch, for a bitch) For a bitch it's hard, it's hard out here