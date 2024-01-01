Lily Allen

I suppose I should tell you what this bitch is thinking
You'll find me in the studio and not in the kitchen
I won't be bragging about my cars or talking 'bout my chains
Don't need to shake my ass for you 'cause I've got a brain
If I told you about my sex life, you call me a slut
Them boys be talking 'bout their bitches, no one's making a fuss
There's a glass ceiling to break, uh-hu, there's money to make
And now it's time to speed it up 'cause I can't move at this pace
Sometimes it's hard to find the words to say
I'll go ahead and say them anyway
Forget your balls and grow a pair of tits
It's hard, it's hard, it's hard out here
***
For a bitch it's hard (for a bitch, for a bitch)
For a bitch it's hard, it's hard out here
For a bitch it's hard (for a bitch, for a bitch)
For a bitch it's hard, it's hard out here
***
If you're not a size six and you're not good looking
Well, you better be rich or be real good at cooking
You should probably lose some weight 'cause we can't see your bones
You should probably fix your face or you'll end up on your own
Don't you want to have somebody who objectifies you
Have you thought about you butt, who's gonna tear in in two
We've never had it so good, uh-hu, we're out of the woods
And if you can't detect the sarcasm, you've misunderstood
Sometimes it's hard to find the words to say
I'll go ahead and say them anyway
Forget your balls and grow a pair of tits
It's hard, it's hard, it's hard out here
***
For a bitch it's hard (for a bitch, for a bitch)
For a bitch it's hard, it's hard out here
For a bitch it's hard (for a bitch, for a bitch)
For a bitch it's hard, it's hard out here
***
A bitch, a bitch, a bitch, bitch, bitch (bitch)
A bitch, a bitch, a bitch, bitch, bitch (ah)
A bitch, a bitch, a bitch, bitch, bitch
A bitch, a bitch, a bitch, bitch, bitch
Inequality promises that it's here to stay
Always trust the injustice 'cause it's not going away
Inequality promises that it's here to stay
Always trust the injustice 'cause it's not going away
Sometimes it's hard to find the words to say
I'll go ahead and say them anyway
Forget your balls and grow a pair of tits
It's hard, it's hard, it's hard out here
***
For a bitch it's hard (for a bitch, for a bitch)
For a bitch it's hard, it's hard out here
For a bitch it's hard (for a bitch, for a bitch)
For a bitch it's hard, it's hard out here
Bitch it's hard (for a bitch, for a bitch)
For a bitch it's hard, it's hard out here
For a bitch it's hard (for a bitch, for a bitch)
For a bitch it's hard, it's hard out here