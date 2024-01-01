Lily Allen

Riding through the city on my bike all day 'Cause the filth took away my license It doesn't get me down and I feel okay 'Cause the sights that I'm seeing are priceless Everything seems to look as it should But I wonder what goes on behind doors A fella looking dapper, and he's sitting with a slapper Then I see it's a pimp and his crack whore *** You might laugh, you might frown Walking 'round London town *** Sun is in the sky, oh why, oh why Would I wanna be anywhere else? Sun is in the sky, oh why, oh why Would I wanna be anywhere else? When you look with your eyes Everything seems nice But if you look twice You can see it's all lies *** There was a little old lady who was walking down the road She was struggling with bags from Tesco There were people from the city having lunch in the park I believe that it's called al fresco When a kid came along to offer a hand But before she had time to accept it Hits her over the head, doesn't care if she's dead 'Cause he's got all her jewelry and wallet *** You might laugh, you might frown Walking 'round London town *** Sun is in the sky, oh why, oh why Would I wanna be anywhere else? Sun is in the sky, oh why, oh why Would I wanna be anywhere else? When you look with your eyes Everything seems nice But if you look twice You can see it's all lies *** Life, yeah, that's city life (Angel, Dalston, Stockwell) Yeah, that's city life (Clapton, Soho, Ladbroke Grove) Yeah, that's city life Life, yeah, that's city life (Camden, Brixton, Putney) Yeah, that's city life (Tottenham, Chiswick, Old Kent Road) Yeah, that's city life *** Sun is in the sky, oh why, oh why Would I wanna be anywhere else? Sun is in the sky, oh why, oh why Would I wanna be anywhere else? Sun is in the sky, oh why, oh why Would I wanna be anywhere else? Sun is in the sky, oh why, oh why Would I wanna be anywhere else? *** When you look with your eyes Everything seems nice But if you look twice You can see it's all lies When you look with your eyes Everything seems nice But if you look twice You can see it's all lies *** You can see it's all lies You can see it's all lies Seems like all lies Yeah, it's all lies