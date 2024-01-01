Lily Allen

Riding through the city on my bike all day
'Cause the filth took away my license
It doesn't get me down and I feel okay
'Cause the sights that I'm seeing are priceless
Everything seems to look as it should
But I wonder what goes on behind doors
A fella looking dapper, and he's sitting with a slapper
Then I see it's a pimp and his crack whore
***
You might laugh, you might frown
Walking 'round London town
***
Sun is in the sky, oh why, oh why
Would I wanna be anywhere else?
Sun is in the sky, oh why, oh why
Would I wanna be anywhere else?
When you look with your eyes
Everything seems nice
But if you look twice
You can see it's all lies
***
There was a little old lady who was walking down the road
She was struggling with bags from Tesco
There were people from the city having lunch in the park
I believe that it's called al fresco
When a kid came along to offer a hand
But before she had time to accept it
Hits her over the head, doesn't care if she's dead
'Cause he's got all her jewelry and wallet
***
You might laugh, you might frown
Walking 'round London town
***
Sun is in the sky, oh why, oh why
Would I wanna be anywhere else?
Sun is in the sky, oh why, oh why
Would I wanna be anywhere else?
When you look with your eyes
Everything seems nice
But if you look twice
You can see it's all lies
***
Life, yeah, that's city life (Angel, Dalston, Stockwell)
Yeah, that's city life (Clapton, Soho, Ladbroke Grove)
Yeah, that's city life
Life, yeah, that's city life (Camden, Brixton, Putney)
Yeah, that's city life (Tottenham, Chiswick, Old Kent Road)
Yeah, that's city life
***
Sun is in the sky, oh why, oh why
Would I wanna be anywhere else?
Sun is in the sky, oh why, oh why
Would I wanna be anywhere else?
Sun is in the sky, oh why, oh why
Would I wanna be anywhere else?
Sun is in the sky, oh why, oh why
Would I wanna be anywhere else?
***
When you look with your eyes
Everything seems nice
But if you look twice
You can see it's all lies
When you look with your eyes
Everything seems nice
But if you look twice
You can see it's all lies
***
You can see it's all lies
You can see it's all lies
Seems like all lies
Yeah, it's all lies